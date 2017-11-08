DJ Cherkizovo Group: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities / Persons Closely Associated with Them

Cherkizovo Group (CHE) Cherkizovo Group: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities / Persons Closely Associated with Them 08-Nov-2017 / 17:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and persons closely associated with them notification 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Legal person* Limited liability company "Agro-industrial complex "MIKHAILOVSKY" 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status* ?ompany is closely associated with Evgeny Mikhailov and Sergey Mikhailov (Members of BoD PJSC Cherkizovo Group) Initial Initial Notification notification/amendmen t* 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of entity* PJSC Cherkizovo Group Legal Entity 2534005AEG6WJ1WNUF73 Identifier code In accordance with ISO 1744 LEI code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted - Date Description Aggregated Aggregated Total of Price Volume Aggregated Financial Price Transaction 1 03.11.2017 Purchase of 866,66 RUB 1 669 769 1 447 122 GDRs 001,54 Add Transaction(s) Description of the financial Global Depositary instrument, type of instrument* Receipts Identification Code* US1641452032 Nature of the transaction* Purchase Currency* RUB Price(s) and Volume Price Volume Total (s) 866,66 RUB 1 669 769 1 447 122 001,54 Aggregated Price Volume Total Information 866,66 RUB 1 669 769 1 447 122 001,54 Date of Transaction* 03.11.2017 Place of Transaction* Outside a trading venue Date 08.11.2017 M. Gaponenko Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and persons closely associated with them notification 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Legal person* Limited liability company "Agro-industrial complex "MIKHAILOVSKY" 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status* ?ompany is closely associated with Evgeny Mikhailov and Sergey Mikhailov (Members of BoD PJSC Cherkizovo Group) Initial Initial Notification notification/amendmen t* 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of entity* PJSC Cherkizovo Group Legal Entity 2534005AEG6WJ1WNUF73 Identifier code In accordance with ISO 1744 LEI code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted - Date Description Aggregated Aggregated Total of Price Volume Aggregated Financial Price Transaction 1 03.11.2017 Purchase of 1 300,00 1 074 579 1 396 952 Ordinary RUB 700,00 shares Add Transaction(s) Description of the financial Ordinary shares instrument, type of instrument* Identification Code* RU000A0JL4R1 Nature of the transaction* Purchase Currency* RUB Price(s) and Volume Price Volume Total (s) 1 300,00 1 074 579 1 396 952 RUB 700 Aggregated Price Volume Total Information 1 300,00 1 074 579 1 396 952 RUB 700 Date of Transaction* 03.11.2017 Place of Transaction* Outside a trading venue Date 08.11.2017 M.Gaponenko Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and persons closely associated with them notification 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Legal person* CG TRADING LIMITED 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status* ?ompany is closely associated with Evgeny Mikhailov and Sergey Mikhailov (Members of BoD PJSC Cherkizovo Group) Initial Initial Notification notification/amendmen t* 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of entity* PJSC Cherkizovo Group Legal Entity 2534005AEG6WJ1WNUF73 Identifier code In accordance with ISO 1744 LEI code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted - Date Description Aggregated Aggregated Total of Price Volume Aggregated Financial Price Transaction 1 03.11.2017 Sale of 866,66 RUB 1 669 769 1 447 122 GDRs 001,54 Add Transaction(s) Description of the financial Global Depositary instrument, type of instrument* Receipts Identification Code* US1641452032 Nature of the transaction* Sale Currency* RUB Price(s) and Volume Price Volume Total (s) 866,66 RUB 1 669 769 1 447 122 001,54 Aggregated Price Volume Total Information 866,66 RUB 1 669 769 1 447 122 001,54 Date of Transaction* 03.11.2017 Place of Transaction* Outside a trading venue Date 08.11.2017 M. Gaponenko Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and persons closely associated with them notification 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Legal person* CG TRADING LIMITED 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status* ?ompany is closely associated with Evgeny Mikhailov and Sergey Mikhailov (Members of BoD PJSC Cherkizovo Group)

Initial Initial Notification notification/amendmen t* 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of entity* PJSC Cherkizovo Group Legal Entity 2534005AEG6WJ1WNUF73 Identifier code In accordance with ISO 1744 LEI code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted - Date Description Aggregated Aggregated Total of Price Volume Aggregated Financial Price Transaction 1 03.11.2017 Sale of 1 300,00 1 074 579 1 396 952 Ordinary RUB 700,00 shares Add Transaction(s) Description of the financial Ordinary shares instrument, type of instrument* Identification Code* RU000A0JL4R1 Nature of the transaction* Sale Currency* RUB Price(s) and Volume Price Volume Total (s) 1 300,00 1 074 579 1 396 952 RUB 700 Aggregated Price Volume Total Information 1 300,00 1 074 579 1 396 952 RUB 700 Date of Transaction* 03.11.2017 Place of Transaction* Outside a trading venue Date 08.11.2017 M.Gaponenko For more information please visit http://www.cherkizovo.com [1] or contact Anatoliy Vereschagin Managing Partner Progress Communications Agency +7 965 334 34 34 av@progresspr.ru ISIN: US1641452032 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CHE LEI Code: 2534005AEG6WJ1WNUF73 Sequence No.: 4822 End of Announcement EQS News Service 626859 08-Nov-2017 1: https://equity.officeaccess.de/,DanaInfo=www.cherkizovo.com+

