As council's newest participating organization, Digital River to contribute to the development of PCI Security Standards

Digital River, Inc., a leading global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions, announced today that it has joined the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a new participating organization. Digital River will work with the PCI SSC to help secure payment data worldwide through the ongoing development and adoption of the PCI Security Standards.

The PCI SSC leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing flexible, industry-driven and effective data security standards and programs. The council's keystone is the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), which is an actionable framework for developing a robust payment card data security process and preventing, detecting and mitigating criminal attacks and breaches.

As a participating organization, Digital River adds its voice to the standards development process and will collaborate with a growing community of more than 800 participating organizations to improve payment security worldwide. Digital River also will have the opportunity to recommend new initiatives for consideration to the PCI SSC and share cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual PCI Community Meetings.

"In an era of increasingly sophisticated attacks on systems, PCI Security Standards and resources help organizations secure payment data and prevent, detect and mitigate attacks that can lead to costly data breaches," said Mauro Lance, chief operating officer of the PCI Security Standards Council. "By joining as a participating organization, Digital River demonstrates they are playing an active part in improving payment security globally by helping drive awareness and adoption of PCI Security Standards."

"PCI DSS has a great deal of influence on the payments services we deliver, enabling secure shopping experiences," said KT Schmidt, general counsel and chief human resources officer, Digital River. "Organizations around the world rely on PCI, which owes much of its success to the collaboration and expertise of PCI Security Standards Council members. As a participating organization, we will draw upon our experience processing payments, managing risk, minimizing fraud liability and maintaining regulatory compliance. Data thieves' tactics are constantly changing, and so we must continue to refine payment data security standards in order to remain a step ahead."

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council is a global forum that is responsible for the development, management, education and awareness of the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and other standards that increase payment data security. Connect with the PCI Council on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on Twitter @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog.

About Digital River, Inc.

With nearly 25 years of industry experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global ecommerce. The company specializes in taking high-tech brands direct to their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world.

Leading software and services, consumer electronics and digital game brands rely on Digital River's advanced commerce cloud, monetization tools and global ecommerce solutions to market and sell their products online. From start to finish, Digital River makes it easy to manage storefronts, take orders, process payments, automate subscriptions and drive delivery. At the same time, the company works behind the scenes to handle fraud, billing, taxes and compliance, so businesses and consumers can shop with confidence and peace of mind.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details about Digital River, visit the corporate website, read the Digital River Blog, follow the company on Twitter or call +1 952-253-1234.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

Twitter Tags: @DigitalRiverInc, ecommerce, @PCISSC, payment

Click to Tweet: New @PCISSC member @DigitalRiverInc adds ecommerce expertise joins in mission to grow payment security standards

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171108006285/en/

Contacts:

Digital River, Inc.

Kristin McKenzie, 952-225-3718

Director, Corporate Communications

publicrelations@digitalriver.com

or

PCI Security Standards Council

Laura K Johnson, 781-876-6250

or

Lindsay Goodspeed, 781-876-6250

press@pcisecuritystandards.org