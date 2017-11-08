GAITHERSBURG, Md., 2017-11-08 22:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc., (Nasdaq:NVAX) today announced the Company will present at the Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference.



Presentation details are as follows:



Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 Time: 1:15 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. ET Location: Garrison, 5th Floor, Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City Live webcast: www.novavax.com, "Investors"/"Events"



A replay of the presentation will also be accessible under the "Investors/Events" section of the Novavax website at novavax.com.



About Novavax



Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to delivering novel products to prevent a broad range of infectious diseases. Our recombinant nanoparticles and Matrix-M adjuvant technology are the foundation for groundbreaking innovation that improves global health through safe and effective vaccines. Additional information about Novavax is available on the Company's website, novavax.com.



