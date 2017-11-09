Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 8 November 2017, it filed a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q includes unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared under US GAAP for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2017.

A copy of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

A copy of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q has been submitted to the UK NSM on the date of this announcement and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171108006710/en/

Contacts:

TechnipFMC

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Matt Seinsheimer

or

James Davis

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

James Davis

or

Media relations

Christophe Belorgeot

Vice President Corporate Communications

Tel: +33 1 47 78 39 92

Christophe Belorgeot

or

Delphine Nayral

Manager Public Relations

Tel: +33 1 47 78 34 83

Delphine Nayral

or

Lisa Adams

Senior Manager Digital Communications

Tel: +1 281 405 4659

Lisa Adams