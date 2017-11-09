



TOKYO, Nov 9, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has today announced that its all-new Eclipse Cross SUV Coupe has secured a 5-star safety rating with excellent overall performance.

With safety as one of its strong-suits, the Eclipse Cross has scored high within the 'Small Off-roader' vehicle class, achieving a 97% rating for Adult Protection and an 80% Pedestrian Protection rating.

Furthermore, the new SUV Coupe's 'Forward Collision Mitigation' system demonstrated good performance with collisions avoided or mitigated in all test scenarios and at all test speeds.

Overall, Eclipse Cross scored maximum points in many of the various tests performed by Euro NCAP, helping the vehicle to secure a 5-star safety rating.

The first of Mitsubishi Motors' new generation of vehicles, Eclipse Cross blends sharp looks with the company's signature SUV & 4WD expertise. MMC began shipment of the new Eclipse Cross compact SUV to Europe on October 3, 2017, which will eventually be available in approximately 80 markets worldwide including Australia, North America and Japan. Approximately 50,000 units are planned to be shipped during the current fiscal year (ending March 30, 2018).

About Eclipse Cross
Developed with Mitsubishi Motors' Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution (RISE) vehicle body, 7 SRS airbags and seatbelts designed for passenger protection, Eclipse Cross provides class-leading safety with unrivaled style. The Eclipse Cross comes with Mitsubishi Motors' advanced S-AWC (Super All Wheel Control) system, which uses braking to control the supply of torque to the left and right wheels for improved stability and control. The SUV Coupe is also equipped with a high-shock absorbing front end and safety spaces under the engine hood that enhances collision safety performance.

About Euro NCAP
Euro NCAP organizes crash tests on new vehicles and provides motoring consumers with a realistic and independent assessment of the safety performance of some of the most popular cars sold in Europe. Established in 1997 and backed by several European Governments, motoring, consumer and insurance organizations, Euro NCAP has rapidly become a catalyst for encouraging significant safety improvements to new car design. Visit the website: www.euroncap.com

Euro NCAP ratings strictly apply to vehicles of the specifications offered in Europe. The ratings do not necessarily apply to models offered in other regions, even when sold under an identical name, as production specification and equipment may vary.

About Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is the sixth largest automaker in Japan and the sixteenth largest in the world. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. From October 2016, Mitsubishi is one-third owned by Nissan, and a part of the Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi Alliance.