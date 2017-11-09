sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 567 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,585 Euro		-0,425
-1,18 %
WKN: 871780 ISIN: FR0000124570 Ticker-Symbol: EZM 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PLASTIC OMNIUM SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PLASTIC OMNIUM SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,648
35,957
08:35
35,667
35,951
08:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PLASTIC OMNIUM SA
PLASTIC OMNIUM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PLASTIC OMNIUM SA35,585-1,18 %