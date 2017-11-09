Rambler Metals and Mining plc: Exercise of Options, Issue of Equity & Total Voting Rights

LONDON, ENGLAND & BAIE VERTE, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2017 / Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ('Rambler' or the 'Company') announces that it has issued and allotted 450,000 Ordinary Shares following the exercise of options by a retired employee of the Company. The Company has made application for the 450,000 Ordinary Shares of 1 penny each to be admitted to trading on AIM. Admission is expected to occur on 15 November 2017.

Following admission of the new Ordinary Shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 549,739,702 Ordinary shares with voting rights. The aforementioned figure of 549,739,702 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

ABOUT RAMBLER METALS AND MINING

Rambler is a mining and development company that in November 2012 brought its first mine into commercial production. Rambler has a 100 per cent ownership in the Ming Copper-Gold Mine, a fully operational base and precious metals processing facility and year round bulk storage and shipping facility; all located on the Baie Verte peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Rambler's ongoing Phase II plans are to increase mine and mill production to 1,250 mtpd by the fall 2017. This initial expansion has been fully funded through CEII's investment. Rambler will also continue advancing Phase III engineering studies with a view to further increase production to 2,000 mtpd at the Ming Mine.

