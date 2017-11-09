Pursuant to section 10 of executive order no. 1526 of December 9, 2016 on Issuers' Disclosure Obligations, it is hereby announced, that BioPorto A/S total share capital amounts to DKK 155.509.681 divided into shares of DKK 1.00 each, equivalent of 155.509.681 votes.



For further information, please contact:



Gry Husby Larsen, General Counsel



Telephone +45 4529 0000, e-mail investor@bioporto.com



