Scandit Launches Barcode Scanner SDK for the Web, Brings Barcode Scanning to the Browser

ZURICH, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Scandit, the leading developer of next-generation mobile data capture solutions based on computer vision, augmented reality and machine learning technologies, has launched Barcode Scanner SDK for the Web, a product that seamlessly extends the reach and versatility of mobile and desktop browsers via built-in barcode scanning. Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK for the Web lets enterprises integrate barcode scanning via smartphone or desktop camera directly into any web page, turning mobile e-commerce websites into customer engagement vehicles and employee productivity tools by adding capabilities previously only available in mobile apps.

For example, by accessing a company website, retail customers can scan product barcodes to perform mobile shopping, instantly add items to their gift registries or scan loyalty cards to apply targeted discounts, without downloading an app. In addition, business customers can replace replenishment orders, check inventory and confirm the status of their deliveries, while company employees can perform shipping and receiving tasks and certify proof of delivery. Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK for the Web easily works with popular e-commerce platforms like SAP Hybris and Salesforce Commerce Cloud (formerly Demandware).

"Our customers have been looking for ways to perform scan-based tasks without a need to download an app. Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK for the Web helps them achieve exactly that," said Samuel Mueller, CEO of Scandit. "With minimal integration effort, enterprises can bring the power of Scandit's barcode scanning technology to their websites and e-commerce touchpoints and enable their customers, business partners and employees to seamlessly interact and engage with them."

Barcode Scanner SDK for the Web is the latest in the series of Scandit innovations that bridge physical and digital environments through a powerful mobile data capture technology and offer businesses a transformative, software-based solution for real-time enterprise insight and connectivity.

Links:

Learn more about Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK for the Web:https://www.scandit.com/scandit-launches-barcode-scanner-sdk-for-web-brings-scanning-to-the-browser

See Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK for the Web in action:https://websdk.scandit.com/

Try it for 30 days:https://ssl.scandit.com/customers/new?p=test&source=websdk

Learn more about Scandit:https://www.scandit.com

About Scandit

Scandit is the leading enterprise mobility and data capture company, specializing in barcode scanning solutions that transform business processes across industries including healthcare, logistics, manufacturing and retail. Through its software technologies and cloud services, Scandit empowers organizations to rapidly build, deploy and manage mobile apps for smartphones, tablets and wearable devices. The resulting solutions offer a lower total cost of ownership than traditional, dedicated devices. Scandit's solutions portfolio includes patented, software-based optical data capture technology, an innovative iPhone Case and rapidly deployable enterprise mobile apps. Built on its 'Flow' Mobile Application Development Platform (MADP) for data capture, the company's cloud-based mobility solutions are enabling business transformation for thousands of businesses worldwide, including top brands Cardinal Health, Coop, NASA, and Verizon Wireless.