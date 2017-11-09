Vestergaard Drive Efficiency and Compliance with FlowForma BPM

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

FlowForma, the leading provider of BPM tools for Microsoft Office 365, today announced that Vestergaard, is using the no code FlowForma BPM tool to increase efficiency and internal compliance across their contract management process.

A global health company dedicated to improving the wellbeing of vulnerable people in developing countries, Vestergaard delivers game-changing solutions that save lives. With no structured workflow to manage a third-party contract lifecycle that spans finance, legal, compliance and sales, mailboxes were full of duplicate attachments, including draft contracts and final contracts. It was difficult to ascertain if all the right actions had been taken or if all the right people were copied.

"It was very difficult to know the status of a particular contract and who had to take action, so there was clearly a need to have a workflow that would make the process more transparent and efficient," said Sergio Ferraz, Head of Internal Audit and Compliance, Vestergaard.

The company had already tried to introduce a solution using the Microsoft SharePoint/sup> platform as a repository for contracts, but it was too rigid and difficult to customize. Looking to leverage the investment already made in SharePoint, Sergio began looking for another compatible solution. FlowForma BPM came to his attention and immediately impressed him for its potential capabilities.

FlowForma BPM has transformed a complex contract management process into a seamless and transparent workflow process. FlowForma BPM/sup> manages the entire contract request process and serves as a contract repository database. As well as being more efficient, it satisfies the company's need for a compliant and transparent trail of the contracts and the due diligences done before fully executing them.

"The efficiency it has brought to the operational part of managing a contract has been very important. It made us gain time for sure, but transparency, completeness, and accountability have been the main benefits. It's a fantastic tool," added Sergio Ferraz, Head of Internal Audit and Compliance, Vestergaard.

"It gives us great satisfaction to hear about an organization deriving such value and success from our BPM tool, helping them become more efficient and compliant. Vestergaard employees are reaping the benefits from the transparency and flexibility that our product offers, providing much needed visibility throughout their company whilst also driving efficiency. As a result the organization is now operating with the agility and speed that coincides with our vision here at FlowForma, as we continue to seek a world powered by digital business agility." said Neil Young, Chief Executive Officer, FlowForma.

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) tools for Microsoft Office 365/sup> has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing BPM products that empower users to get work done, smarter and faster, on the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

An award-winning Microsoft Office 365/sup> Add-In, its FlowForma BPM tool enables business users and Heads of Departments to quickly implement processes such as HR on-boarding, new product development and clinical trials as well as many others, increasing organizational efficiency and productivity.

Recognised by Microsoft and trusted by over 110,000 users, this Microsoft Gold Partner is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston.

About Vestergaard

Vestergaard is a global health company which is dedicated to improving the health of vulnerable people, most of whom live in developing countries. Its game-changing solutions contribute to a healthier, more sustainable planet by fighting malaria, HIV/AIDS, diarrheal diseases and neglected tropical diseases.

Vestergaard is the largest producer of long-lasting insecticidal bed nets. Its PermaNet/sup> bed nets have played a significant role in last decade's highly successful fight against malaria. More than one billion people have benefited from PermaNet/sup> bed nets, which have contributed to the reduction in deaths from malaria by more than one third.

Vestergaard is headquartered in Switzerland and has offices around the world where highly skilled staff members work with stakeholders to ensure global reach with local support.