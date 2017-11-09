AMW, Tata, MAN and Cummins to discuss the future of trucking in India at HD Truck Pune

CARDIFF, Wales, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- HD Truck Pune takes place on November 28, 2017at The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, India

- Opening panel debate featuring AMW Motors, Tata Motors, MAN Trucks and Cummins

- 20 speakers from OEMs, suppliers and other industry stakeholders

Automotive Megatrends is delighted to return to Pune for the 2017 edition of HD Truck Pune, the conference which brings together the stakeholders responsible for the evolution of India's commercial vehicle industry. Great speakers, cutting-edge topics and fantastic networking opportunities will make this an unmissable event.

HD Truck Pune will open with a keynote address from Umesh Madhyan, National Head - Infrastructure & Logistics, Hindustan Coca-Cola. Umesh will set the scene from the perspective of a major FMCG company.

Our morning panel discussion will focus on 'India's commercial vehicle industry - the next ten years' featuring:

A. Ramasubramanian, President, AMW Motors

President, Joerg Mommertz , Chairman & Managing Director, MAN Trucks

Chairman & Managing Director, A.K. Jindal , Vice President, Tata Motors

Vice President, Jayeeta Lakhani , Marketing Director - Engine Business, Cummins

To understand the role of connectivity in the future of India's commercial vehicle sector, the second high-level panel discussion of the day will focus on 'The rise of the connected truck in India'. Moderated by Wilfried Aulbur, Managing Partner at Roland Berger, this debate will feature:

Seetharaman Rajappan , Technical Leader, General Motors

Technical Leader, Luke Sequeira , Founder & CEO, Numadic

Founder & CEO, Sourabh Jha , Business Leader, Connected Vehicles, KPIT

With an agenda focused on the CV sector's future, HD Truck Pune also includes presentations on developments in powertrain technology and freight efficiency, featuring:

Sanjay Sinha , CEO, Tata AutoComp Hendrickson

CEO, Manoj Kusumba , General Manager, Head of Diesel Engine Development, AVL

General Manager, Head of Diesel Engine Development, Dirk Wohltmann , Head of Engineering, WABCO India

Head of Engineering, Selvaraji Muthu, General Manager (Design and Development), MAHLE Engine Components

General Manager (Design and Development), Ravi Bulusu , CEO, Enmovil Solutions

CEO, Vishal Seth , Managing Partner, Arconic of Indi a

Managing Partner, Brijesh Singh , Head of Marketing & Pricing, Commercial Vehicles - Spares, Tata Motors

Head of Marketing & Pricing, Commercial Vehicles - Spares, Jinal Shah , Manager - South Asia Operations, Power Systems Research

