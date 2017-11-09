Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2017) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company) is expanding their Blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency development. YDreams has joined the groundbreaking Hyperledger foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM, to create and establish the future of Blockchain technology.

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry Blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and Technology. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation.

Hyperledger incubates and promotes a range of business Blockchain technologies, including distributed ledger frameworks, smart contract engines, client libraries, graphical interfaces, utility libraries and sample applications. The Hyperledger umbrella strategy encourages the re-use of common building blocks and enables rapid innovation of DLT components.

"We are dedicated to expanding our Blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency technology which can be applied towards such things as Virtual Reality content and distribution worldwide. The collaboration with the Hyperledger Foudation is an exciting step forward in that direction. It is important to note the significance of Blockchain and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum to the future of the Company and the growth of the Virtual Reality contents created by YDreams, including Arkave," added Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.

About the Hyperledger Foundation

According to the Hyperledger website: "Not since the Web itself has a technology promised broader and more fundamental revolution than blockchain technology. A blockchain is a peer-to-peer distributed ledger forged by consensus, combined with a system for "smart contracts" and other assistive technologies. Together these can be used to build a new generation of transactional applications that establish trust, accountability and transparency at their core, while streamlining business processes and legal constraints.

Think of it as an operating system for marketplaces, data-sharing networks, micro-currencies, and decentralized digital communities. It has the potential to vastly reduce the cost and complexity of getting things done in the real world.

Only an Open Source, collaborative software development approach can ensure the transparency, longevity, interoperability and support required to bring blockchain technologies forward to mainstream commercial adoption. That is what Hyperledger is about - communities of software developers building blockchain frameworks and platforms."

Members of the Hyperledger foundations include: American Express, Baidu, Airbus, Cisco, Accenture, IBM, Intel and Oracle, amongst many others.

To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604-646-6910

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

