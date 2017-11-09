With effect from November 13, 2017, the subscription rights in MSC Group AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including November 23, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MSC TR B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010546820 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 145915 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from November 13, 2017, the paid subscription shares in MSC Group AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue until further notice.







Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MSC BTA B1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010546838 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 145916 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MSC BTA B2 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010546846 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 145917 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.