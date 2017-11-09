Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2017) - Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCPK: TMBXF), a fully reporting company, announced today that 5000 ft of drilling will begin on November 10th on its 100% owned Stardust Claims located in Yuma County, Arizona. TMBXF's reclamation bond was accepted on May 17, 2017, by the United States Bureau of Land Management, and prior to this, the Notice of Application to conduct the exploration drilling plan was accepted.

TMBXF completed Phase 1 of drilling in August 2017, based on its geological team identifying surface grade gold results from a detailed mapping and sampling program completed over the last two years that identified a mineralized trend on its claim block. TMBXF has engaged Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. (Harris Drilling), a Nevada Company to commence on Phase 2. Harris Drilling has been in business for over fifty years and has worked for many of the top mining and exploration companies in the World. The drilling will be completed with a Foremost Explorer 1500 RC Drill, using Matrix 4-inch dual tube drill pipe. TMBXF expects to complete Phase 2 of drilling by December 15th.

TMBXF has engaged Scott Price, of Eagle Global Resources, LLC to be the Lead Geologist on this next phase of drilling. Scott has over twenty-five years experience in mineral exploration. His career and academic strengths in epithermal, Carlin-type, and porphyry Cu-Au deposits and stratigraphic/tectonic controls on their distribution are a perfect match for working with TMBXF on the Stardust Project. He has broad experience with technical and logistical aspects of project generation, acquisition, permitting/compliance and evaluation, expertise in drill program design and execution, including reverse-circulation, diamond, conventional and pre-collared programs.

During December 2015, TMBXF announced that it had completed a Ground Based Geophysical survey performed by Zonge International at its Stardust Project. The results are remarkably positive and have identified multiple apparent new precious metal targets.

Zonge International performed a Ground Magnetic Survey across the claim block to determine the extent of the Stardust fault. Previous reports state that the two shafts on the property were sunk along a high angled structure which trends E-NE across the area of outcrop. This structure is thought to be the 'feeder' for the Gold Silver mineralization in the project area and in the center of TMBXF's initial drill targets. Several reports reference 'free milling gold' from drifts along this fault. Abundant dump material contains anomalous gold and silver values as well as visible copper oxides. Due to the extensive surface disturbance in this area, performing a Ground Magnetic Survey has given the Company a better understanding of the subsurface character of the fault.

TMBXF will be focusing on a zone of intense fracturing that was determined to exist across an area of approximately 700 meters in length and 250 meters in width as a high priority drill target. This zone of fracturing is seen in a magnetic signature and is indicative of destruction of magnetic minerals from the possible introduction of hydrothermal fluids. An additional area of interest occurs approximately 350-400 meters to the NE of the main target, at the intersection of two larger, more visibly apparent structures.

TMBXF has engaged James Wright, a Senior Geophysical Consultant to review all the Geophysical Data completed by Zonge Engineering in 2015. Mr. Wright has a B.S. Degree (Honors) in Geophysics from the University of Arizona (1973) and a M.Sc. in Geophysics from Stanford (1975). He has over 40 years of varied experience applying geophysical techniques to exploration for a wide variety of commodities including gold, uranium, base metals, coal, lithium and potash.

Alan M. Brown, President of TMBXF, stated, "We are excited about this second phase of drilling working with the Harris Exploration Drill team, the Eagle Global Resources Geological team and James Wright to interpret the research of the Zonge Geophysical Data, the recent review of the Assays completed on our Phase 1 drilling and the historical reports of this property. This team is perfectly aligned to pick the very best locations for drilling the next 5,000 ft. Phase 2 will be conducted under optimal weather conditions. TMBXF's Board of Directors and this Geological Team are extremely strong in working diligently to create success for the Company and our shareholders."

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a gold silver copper exploration company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in S.W. USA. This goal will be achieved in part through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available to the Company's experienced exploration and management team, including adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corporation, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corporation's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

