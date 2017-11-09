Drilling highlights include 156m @ 0.72%CuT, 172m @ 0.71%CuT and 60m @ 1.61%CuT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2017) - Coro Mining Corp. (TSX: COP) ("Coro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the initial 11 reverse circulation (RC) holes from the recently completed 57-hole, 11,178-metre infill drill program completed at its Marimaca copper project, located 22km east of the port of Mejillones in the II Region of Chile, (Fig. 1). Previous drill results from Marimaca were released in 2016 and a maiden resource estimate on January 12 2017.

"We are very satisfied with the results of this first batch of infill holes, which confirm our expectations from the 2016 drilling," commented Coro President & CEO Luis Tondo. "Although the program continues to define the leachable copper resource, it was exciting to intersect 60 metres at 1.61% total copper in primary sulphide mineralization at the bottom of hole MAR-60. The remaining holes will be released in meaningful batches over the coming weeks and the rig will now commence the exploration drill program described in our news release of November 2 2017. This infill drilling program will inform the Definitive Feasibility Study being conducted on the Marimaca project, both as a requirement for Coro to earn its 75% of this property and as a means of facilitating the fast tracking of Marimaca to copper production."

Drilling Results

Results are shown on Table 1 where %CuT means total copper. Drill hole locations are shown on Fig 2. Collar coordinates are shown on Table 2.

Table 1: Intersections

Hole TD From To m %CuT Type















MAR-55 200m 110 140 30 1.27 Oxide















MAR-56 200m 8 38 30 0.40 Oxide and 122 150 28 1.04 Oxide















MAR-57 200m 176 198 22 0.26 Oxide















MAR-58 258m 92 248 156 0.72 Oxide















MAR-59 200m 24 142 118 0.68 Oxide

Hole TD From To m %CuT Type MAR-60 250m 86 122 36 0.22 Oxide and 132 142 10 0.19 Oxide 142 158 16 0.53 Mixed 190 250 60 1.61 Primary















MAR-61 250m 222 246 24 0.31 Oxide















MAR-62 250m 188 204 16 0.29 Oxide and 216 230 14 1.05 Oxide















MAR-63 200m 54 100 46 0.74 Oxide and 110 132 22 0.78 Mixed















MAR-64 250m 24 196 172 0.71 Oxide and 224 236 12 1.75 Enriched 236 250 14 1.00 Oxide















MAR-65 200m 36 56 20 0.56 Oxide and 74 116 42 0.51 Oxide 116 134 18 0.29 Mixed 154 164 10 0.66 Oxide 184 198 14 0.49 Mixed

Sampling and Assay Protocol

True widths cannot be determined with the information available at this time. Coro RC holes were sampled on a 2 metre continuous basis, with dry samples riffle split on site and one quarter sent to the Andes Analytical Assay laboratory in Copiapo, Chile for preparation and assaying. A second quarter was stored on site for reference. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing to better than 85% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 500-700g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for CuT (total copper), CuS (acid soluble copper), CuCN (cyanide soluble copper) by AAS and for acid consumption. A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Coro for future reference.

Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Coro Mining Corp, a geologist with more than 33 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geologos de Chile and of the Instituto de Ingenieros de Minas de Chile, was responsible for the design and execution of the exploration program and is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Alan Stephens, FIMMM, President and CEO, of Coro Mining Corp, a geologist with more than 42 years of experience, and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101, is responsible for the contents of this news release.

Fig 1: Location of Marimaca and Coro Claims