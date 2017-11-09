Panevezys, Lithuania, 2017-11-09 13:27 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 9, 2017 the Repeated General Shareholders' meeting of AB "Linas" confirmed the new regulations of the Audit committee and elected the members of the Audit committee for 4 years period.



Lina Liesyte - the member of the Audit committee, senior accountant of AB "Linas" since year 2008.



Justina Ryskiene - independent member of the Audit committee, senior accountant of company UAB "Skailita" since year 2013.



Inga Mikeniene - independent member of the Audit committee, senior accountant of company UAB "Electic box" since year 2005.



AB "Linas" director Daiva Minkeviciene +370 45 506100