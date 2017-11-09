Ergonomic, lightweight TC8000 mobile computers saves up to an hour per shift in ASICS German and French distribution centers

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), the market leader in mobile computers, barcode scanners and barcode printers enhanced with software and services to enable real-time enterprise visibility, announced that ASICS Europe BV, the manufacturer of true sport performance products, has increased productivity of its European distribution center warehouse operators by one hour per shift with Zebra TC8000 mobile computers.

KEY FACTS

ASICS Europe BV warehouse operators are saving time and cost with the multifunctional TC8000 device that enables fast data capture during receiving goods-in processes, including hands-free proximity scanning, which reduces the time spent moving products to capture data.

Inventory management, packing and shipping have become simpler, more comfortable and intuitive. The lightweight TC8000's large screen and design that eliminates the need to tilt and verify each scan, capturing barcodes, checkboxes, text fields and signatures simultaneously, ultimately reducing worker fatigue and injuries.

Warehouse teams, who can make as many as 2,400 scans in a shift, have reported increased comfort and reduced strain and praise the device's crossed laser feature, which allows them to scan from a wider range of angles.

Device downtime is being slashed with a 'triple-shift' battery housed in the TC8000's handle for a comfortable center of gravity and is replaceable during a shift without losing Wi-Fi connection.

Training and onboarding new staff is also easier via an intuitive interface, which eliminates "green screen" terminal emulation (TE) with Zebra's familiar Android-based HTML 5-based apps, provides glove-friendly contextual on-screen buttons and reduces click error and picking time.

An enterprise-ready Android Operating System allows ASICS Europe BV to explore a wider range of new functions, such as voice interface, without sacrificing the stability or security of legacy Windows CE software.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

Ronald Plooij, Senior Distribution Manager, ASICS Europe BV

"When our existing warehouse scanners were reaching the end of their operational life, we wanted to select a mobile computer that provided a truly comprehensive upgrade. Compared to other available products, we found that the TC8000 offered the best mix of comfort, ruggedness and longevity. Beyond the productivity increase we have already seen, we have also had excellent feedback from users regarding its ergonomic, lightweight design and serviceability. We are very pleased with our return on investment."

Casper Zweers, Sales Director Benelux, Zebra Technologies

"Like ASICS Europe BV, we appreciate that designing a superior product from a sports shoe to an enterprise mobile computer means keeping the human body in mind. The TC8000 emerged from our efforts to create the most efficient, feature-loaded mobile computer that meaningfully improves every aspect of warehouse work, including associate wellness. We are pleased to help ASICS Europe BV unlock significant improvements across its European warehouses, both in terms of productivity and real-time operational visibility."

