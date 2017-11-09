Landis+Gyr's Advanced Metering Technologies Earn Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Award for the Fourth Time

Landis+Gyr's industry-leading utility Internet of Things solutions enable flexible and cost-effective connectivity, exceeding customer performance needs

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Landis+Gyr with the 2017 Global Company of the Year Award. Few competitors can truly call themselves global, but Landis+Gyr is able to compete in any region through its international network of offices and partners. Through a combination of technological innovation and the broadest portfolios in the market, Landis+Gyr continues to demonstrate precisely why the company is the global leader for metering technology.

Landis+Gyr was recognized for its groundbreaking technologies that bring distributed intelligence and connectivity to all points on the distribution grid. Specifically, the company's pursuit of innovation is exemplified by its IPv6 multi-technology network that is deployed by the millions all over the world. With this platform, the company offers the unique ability to connect utility and consumer devices using RF Mesh, G3 PLC, and cellular communications through a common software platform; it also provides Wi-SUN-compliant connectivity to the premise. The other intriguing aspect is that a single network enables all these technologies to work independently under the same umbrella. By efficiently bringing these communications technologies together, Landis+Gyr's utility Internet of Things (IoT) solutions enable flexible and cost-effective connectivity to address the challenges that impact utilities today and the ability to react to the unknowns of the future.

The addition of a small, coin-sized radio package that supports multiple communication protocols, including IPv6 and advanced security, makes integrating into a vast array of grid devices that require edge computing capabilities even easier. This allows utilities to connect a vast community of devices to its IoT platform for added value and extensibility of investments.

"In April 2017, Landis+Gyr launched its next-generation prepay metering solution as part of an industry-leading portfolio of energy and capacity optimization solutions. This solution was designed to help utilities manage resources utilizing edge intelligence to support a more balanced, efficient, and flexible distribution network," said Frost & Sullivan PrincipalAnalyst Gautham Gnanajothi. "Landis+Gyr's solution is the perfect example of helping customers enhance intelligence at the edge of the grid. It integrates into a utility's existing CIS and payment infrastructure and tracks energy usage and account balances in the meter. It also delivers real-time account and usage statistics to the consumer via a robust in-home digital display unit, as well as a consumer engagement platform."

The company also launched its innovative Engage Solution Suite to involve consumers in energy and capacity optimization. At the heart of this solution is its proprietary online portal called Marketplace, which provides a turnkey storefront for utilities to offer energy management devices-from thermostats and light bulbs to water heaters and power strips-directly to customers. The company is in the early stages of adding another important function in its portal that will further expand load management capabilities by offering rewards to consumers based on voluntary load reduction during peak periods.

Time and again, Landis+Gyr has established its leadership position in the global AMI market with a strong market share, securing the top spot in 2016. The company holds nearly 40% of the North American market and nearly 70% of the South American market. In its financial year ending March 31, 2017, Landis+Gyr achieved a 5.5% year-over-year growth rate, with strong revenue growth of 9.3% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and 4.2% in the Americas.

"Landis+Gyr has proven its flexibility and adaptability with innovation solutions designed to meet future demands. The company's brand name is synonymous with technology excellence, innovation, and, most importantly, customer focus. This product positioning has played a crucial role in its brand equity; it has created a sense of excitement among its customers, who are engaging with future technologies to truly enhance their competitive edge," said Gnanajothi. "Landis+Gyr's track record with many of the world's leading utilities has provided the company with a brand equity it leverages to expand its global customer base. The company currently provides a range of solutions for national and multinational European utilities such as British Gas, EDF/ENEDIS, EnBW, E.ON, TreFor, Iberdrola, SydEnergi, Helsingin Energia, and leading utilities in North America including Oncor, AEP, Hydro Québec, Ameren, PG&E, Xcel Energy, and Salt River Project. Frost & Sullivan firmly believes that the company's exceptional products and solutions will further accelerate its growth on a global scale."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the company that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid, including smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control, analytics and energy storage. Landis+Gyr operates in over 30 countries across five continents. With sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, the company employs c. 6,000 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.

