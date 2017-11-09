Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2017-2021 with Samsung, BYD Company, LG Chem, A123 Systems & Panasonic Dominating

DUBLIN, November9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global electric vehicle battery market to grow at a CAGR of 41.95% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is faster charging of electric vehicles. EVs are rapidly changing with technological innovations. Manufacturers have introduced hybrids (HEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). They are developing high energy density batteries, which can store more energy in the same space.

According to the report, one driver in the market is decline in price of electric vehicle batteries. The major cost-consuming factor of EVs is the battery. If the cost of EV batteries could be brought down, then the total cost of the vehicle would see a significant decline. This would lead to a shift of the global EV market toward mainstream automotive business. It is estimated that an EV battery can be produced at $150/kWh or even lesser, which would be cost-competitive to gasoline-powered vehicles. Tesla Model S 90D can cover 270 miles on its 85kWh battery. The cost of EV batteries has dropped significantly since 2010.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing global power crisis. As the global hybrid and EV markets are growing, it is creating a proportional demand for high power. Most of the developing and underdeveloped countries cannot afford to have high sales of EVs because of the scarcity of power. This is a challenge for the global EV batteries market. The EVs in Europe represent almost 25% of the vehicles on the road, which minimizes the consumption of approximately 13 million barrels per day of crude oil. However, it consumes electricity that equals 11% of the global power demand.

Key vendors

SAMSUNG SDI

BYD Company

LG Chem

A123 Systems

Panasonic Automotive and Industrial systems

Other prominent vendors

Bosch

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Johnson Controls

E-one Moli Energy

Tianneng Power International

Tesla Motors

Contemporary Amperex Technology

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa

Wanxiang

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Vehicle Type



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3qddvr/global_electric





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716