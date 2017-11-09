As of November 10, 2017, following bond loan issued by Swedbank AB on STO Structured Products will change trading lot.



ISIN Name Short Name New trading lot (SEK) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0009144587 SWEB100 Datasakerhet 180903 SWEB100 10 000 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change.



For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 7050 or iss@nasdaq.com



