Sectra Signs Agreement With Teleradiology Provider to Improve Post-operative Follow-up for Orthopaedic Customers

International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity companySectra(STO: SECT B) signs agreement with the global teleradiology provider Telemedicine Clinic (TMC). Through this agreement, Sectra can now offer its orthopaedic customers access to the service Sectra Implant Movement Analysis. Radiologists at TMC will analyze images sent through Sectra's online service to determine whether or not a patient's implant is loose. This will enable orthopaedists to understand post-operative chronic pain without performing surgery again, thereby cutting costs and reducing risk for the patients. Initially, Sectra and TMC will provide this service to orthopaedic surgeons in Sweden.

Patients who have implants may experience chronic pain following orthopaedic surgery. Sometimes, the pain is due to the fact that the implant is loose, or even broken. The new service enables detection of loose or broken implants earlier than with conventional radiographic examination. With the new agreement between Sectra and TMC, orthopaedists can request two CT images of the patient and digitally submit those to Sectra's online service Sectra Implant Movement Analysis. Radiologists at TMC will analyze these images using Sectra's software and send back a report clearly showing whether or not the patient's implant is loose.

"I am very excited to be able to offer our customers the ability to improve the efficiency and quality of post-operative follow-up," says Gustaf Schwang, General Manager Business Unit Orthopeadics, Sectra. "TMC's global reach enables us to provide excellent service to our customers today and to expand the service outside Sweden when the time is right."

TMC is an international diagnostic group with offices in Reading, UK, Sydney, Australia and Barcelona, Spain. TMC was established in 2002 to meet the increasing demand for diagnostic expertise in many European regions in which a scarcity of access to subspecialized radiologists has created problems in the delivery of healthcare services. Today, TMC's medical team provides radiology reports to more than 135 European hospitals. TMC has used Sectra PACS for its teleradiology business since 2007.

"We are proud that Sectra has chosen to work with TMC to deliver this valuable diagnostic service," says Henrik Agrell, Managing Director for Telemedicine Clinic Scandinavia. "It is a recognition of our focus on quality and teleradiology provided by subspecialized radiologists. It is also a great opportunity for our radiologists to work with a new technology that will have a real impact on quality of care and healthcare costs."

About Sectra Implant Movement Analysis

Sectra Implant Movement Analysis gives orthopaedists a clear answer to whether or not a patient's implant is loose, without having to perform surgery. Patients experiencing chronic pain following orthopaedic surgery can thereby avoid unnecessary risks.

Two low-dose CT images of the patient are taken: one in flexion and one in extension. The images are submitted for analysis using Sectra's online service. Within 72 hours, the hospital receives a report that clearly states whether or not the implant is loose. The report also includes images, which enables orthopaedists to see where the implant is loose so that they can better plan surgery. Sectra Implant Movement Analysis is currently suitable for patients with hip, spine, or neck implants.

Sectra Implant Movement Analysis was developed in collaboration with researchers at the Karolinska based on their research results and supported by the Swedish innovation agency Vinnova.

