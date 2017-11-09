Vinci Partners enhances their investor services with Ipreo's iLEVEL Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipreo Private Capital Markets (PCM), the premier provider of portfolio data collection, analysis, valuation, and communications solutions for the private capital industry, announced today that Vinci Partners, a Brazil-based alternative investment platform specializing in asset management, equity management, and financial advisory services, has chosen Ipreo's iLEVEL platform to help them streamline data collection and deliver new levels of transparency and reporting efficiency to their investors.

Vinci is one of the leading Private Equity companies in Brazil, focused on growth equity, control oriented transactions.The focus is in Brazilian companies in sectors with competitive advantage, promising growth rates and in which Vinci Partners' experience and capacity to execute will drive substantial productivity gains and value creation.

"We chose iLEVEL to replace an existing solution, because we wanted to enhance our reports and controls," said Bruno Zaremba, Head of Private Equity at Vinci Partners. "iLEVEL will be very helpful in increasing the availability and quality of information to our LP community, while at the same time freeing up valuable time for our investment team to focus on driving operational change in our portfolio, which is our core competence."

Vinci Partners was also impressed with iLEVEL's usability, which makes portfolio data more accessible to everyone in the firm. The firm singled out iLEVEL's investor reporting as a key capability, because it supports a higher degree of transparency and trust between the firm and its clients. For Vinci Partners, the fact that iLEVEL is recognized as a leading reporting platform among the investor community and that a number of their clients were already using iLEVEL was also a significant advantage.

"We are proud to welcome Vinci Partners to the fast-growing community of fund managers in Brazil and across Latin America," said Melissa Ferraz, Managing Director, Ipreo Private Capital Markets. "Vinci Partners is clearly dedicated to demonstrating the highest levels of investor alignment in their operations, and it is a privilege to be able to support Vinci Partners in delivering exceptional levels of service and transparency to their clients."

iLEVEL streamlines and consolidates portfolio data in the cloud, making it easier for both Limited Partners and General Partners to access, update, analyze, verify, and share it with colleagues, auditors, investment boards, and clients. iLEVEL dramatically reduces the time and effort expended by front and back offices while supporting enhanced levels of integrity, insight, and responsiveness.

Headquartered in New York, Ipreo PCM also has offices in Nashville, San Francisco, London, and Hong Kong. Since 2014, the number of clients outside of North America has increased by 400%.

About Vinci Partners

Founded in 2009, Vinci Partners is one of Brazil's leading alternative investment and asset management firms. Vinci's extensive knowledge of the Brazilian economy, complementary backgrounds and wide ranging relationship network distinguish the expertise of its more than180 professionals. Strong ethics, a holistic approach to the market and complete alignment of client and shareholder interests continue to strengthen the reputation that Vinci has built from the outset.

Vinci's separate divisions could easily operate independently, but their integration produces significant synergies for both company and clients. The business platform, product offerings and close collaboration have fueled an increase in assets under management from USD2.32billion at inception to approximately USD 6.5 billion in seven years of operation. For more information, please visit www.vincipartners.com

About Ipreo

Ipreo is a leading global provider of financial services technology, data, and analytical services, supporting all participants in the capital-raising process including sell-side professionals, finance officers at private and public companies, institutional investors, and asset managers. Ipreo's Private Capital Markets' solutions are the premier choice for the private capital industry to address growing pressures for transparency and regulatory compliance. Our full range of products offers solutions for portfolio assessment, valuations, investor reporting, operating metrics, or investment performance. Ipreo is private-equity held by Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, and has more than 1,700 people serving clients in every major financial hub around the world. Learn more at PCM.Ipreo.com.