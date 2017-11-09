Alternet Systems, Inc.: Alternet Systems Updates Filing Status To Current Info On OTC Markets Publishing Detail On 10 Lithium Energy Patents - Further Strategic Update Coming Later Today

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2017 / Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALYI) today announced the company's filing status has been updated to "Current Info" by OTC Markets. Alternet Systems has published all past financial reports making the reports available for viewing on the OTC Markets website. The filings published on OTC Market's includes detailed information on each of the 10 lithium technology patents in the company's patent portfolio. The company plans to release an online shareholder update presentation later today where Randell Torno, CEO of Alternet Systems, will elaborate more on the lithium technology portfolio and the company's strategy and progress so far to establish a foothold in the $77 billion lithium ion battery market.

OTC Markets Disclosure Excerpt

On July 21, 2017, the Company acquired Lithium IP Holdings in a transaction that included a management and business direction change. Randell Torno was named the new Alternet Systems Chairman and CEO. Edward Bollen, the President of Lithium IP Holdings, also joined the Altnernet Systems management team. On June 23, 2017, Lithium IP Holdings executed an agreement to exclusively license ten U.S. Patented lithium battery technologies* with an option to acquire the ten U.S. Patents. The current business plan is to develop partnerships with prominent businesses and agencies to commercialize its portfolio of lithium technologies while at the same time continuing to expand the existing portfolio.

Table 1 - Patent Portfolio List

Letter I.D. Date Issued Patent No.

A 12/25/07 7,311,993

B 03/25/08 7,348,103

C 09/2/08 7,419,623

D 12/16/08 7,465,517

E 09/22/09 7,591,964

F 12/03/09 Application

G 05/18/10 7,718,154

H 08/31/10 *7,785,740

I 07/19/11 7,981,388

J 06/24/14 8,758,945

*United States Government also has rights to patent

Overcharge Protection Patents

The two patents (Patents H and J) here are of the chemical design within the cell category and specifically embody both liquid and gel electrolyte configurations. Patent H discloses a "shuttling" mechanism via the Boron salt to essentially return overcharge electrons in a closed loop cycle and limiting the voltage rise. Patent J discloses a chemical reaction of a polymeric material that becomes gelled or solid at a voltage just over the cell maximum voltage in a way that prohibits the flow of electrons thereby shutting the cell down.

Electrolyte Material Patents

The first two patents (A, B) claim invention of specific Boron salts to be used in the liquid electrolyte solution of a lithium ion cell. Patent D extends this general concept from just a liquid electrolyte solution to also include "gel" electrolyte configurations.

Electrolyte Process Patents

Specifically patent G provides for a process to synthesize the precursor for the Boron salts that are included in this patent portfolio. Patent I provides for four process methods to produce a purer Boron electrolyte salt and electrolyte salt solution. Specifically four purification processes are offered, three describe processes wherein the liquid electrolyte solution may be variously purified by passing it through sieves/columns or ion exchange columns. The fourth purification method is to vacuum dry the solid salt at 180 C to remove impurities.

Fuel Cell Patents

The fuel cell patents C and E in theory present a significant extension of the Boron electrolyte salt concepts to completely new market segments and multiple technologies over a range of fuel cell configurations. Both patents list preparation methods of the Boron materials and are accompanied by a series of analytical benchtop laboratory tests indicating that they have the physical characteristics which may allow them to be utilized in a variety of fuel cell applications.

Learn more on the company's website: www.otc-alyi.com or www.lithiumip.com

SOURCE: Alternet Systems, Inc.