Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-11-09 15:43 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apranga APB has received notification on the transactions in issuer's securities concluded by MG Baltic Investment UAB, legal entity closely related to chairman of the board Darius Mockus (see attachment).



Saulius Bacauskas Apranga Group CFO +370 5 2390843



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=652365