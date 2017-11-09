Leading module manufacturer Canadian Solar posted revenue of $912 million for the third quarter of 2017, significantly above the figure of $692 million for the previous quarter. The company also saw quarterly shipments rise to 1.87 GW.

Vertically integrated solar company Canadian Solar today announced its financial results for Q3 2017. Revenue, shipments and gross margin all came in above the company guidance.

Canadian Solar saw strong performance in its module manufacturing business, shipping 1.87 GW for the quarter, compared with 1.74 GW for the previous quarter. Revenue also rose to $912 million, 31% above the previous quarter, and 39% above the figure for Q3 2016. Canadian Solar cited continued demand from China and module ...

