Herantis Pharma Oyj: Herantis Pharma Plc's directed share issue

Herantis Pharma Plc's directed share issue

Herantis Pharma Plc

Company release 9 November 2017, 7:00 pm

Not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, South Africa, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada or the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction in which publishing or distributing would be prohibited by applicable law

The Board of Directors of Herantis Pharma Plc (the "Company") has today decided on a directed share issue of 800,000 new shares in aggregate at a per-share subscription price of EUR 5.85 to certain institutional investors and a limited number of qualified investors as well as certain directors of the Company. The share issue was based on an authorization of the Company's Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders convening on 9 November 2017.

The share capital will not be increased, but instead the entire subscription price of EUR 4,680,000.00 will be recorded in the invested unrestricted equity reserve of the Company. As a result of the share subscriptions, the number of shares in Herantis Pharma Plc will increase to 4,918,305 shares.

The proceeds of the offering will primarily be used towards the financing of the Lymfactin clinical studies and the strengthening the Company's capital structure.

The issued new shares are will be registered in the Trade Register on or about 15 November 2017, as of which date the new shares will carry shareholder rights. The issued new shares will be traded on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd's First North marketplace together with the old shares as of about 16 November 2017.

UB Securities Ltd acted as the sole lead manager of the share issue.

Share information of the Herantis Pharma Plc share after the registration of the new shares:

Trading Code: HRTIS

ISIN code: FI4000087861

List: First North Helsinki

Industry: Health Care

Number of Shares: 4,918,305

Share Capital: 80,000.00 euro

Further information:

Herantis Pharma Plc., Pekka Simula, CEO, telephone: +358 40 7300 445

Company web site: www.herantis.com (http://www.herantis.com)

Certified Advisor: UB Securities Ltd, telephone: +358 9 25 380 225

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis Pharma Plc is an innovative drug development company focused on regenerative medicine for breakthrough in unmet clinical needs. Our first-in-class assets are based on globally leading scientific research in their fields: CDNF for disease modification in neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Parkinson's and ALS; and Lymfactin for breast cancer associated lymphedema, with potential also in other lymphedemas. The shares of Herantis are listed on the First North Finland marketplace run by Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.herantis.com

Important Remark

Not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, South Africa, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada or the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction in which publishing or distributing would be prohibited by applicable law.

This release is not a prospectus and not an offer relating to securities. No offer will be made in any such jurisdiction in which the offer or participation therein would be unlawful or would require the preparation of a prospectus, registration or any other similar action. The sole lead manager is acting exclusively for the Company and no one else connected to the share issue. The sole lead manager will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for giving advice in relation to the contents of this release or the transaction pursuant to this release.

This release is directed only to (A) persons who are outside the United States of America; (B) (i) persons who are resident in a Member State of the European Economic Area (other than Finland) and are a qualified investor (within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of Directive 2003/71/EC and any relevant implementing measure in each Member State of the European Economic Area); or (ii) persons who are resident in Finland and are a qualified investor (within the meaning of Chapter 3, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended, in Finnish: kokenut sijoittaja); and (C) as regards Great Britain, (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); (ii) high net worth entities; and (iii) and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any shares offered in the share issue or requests, offers or agreements relating to the subscription for, purchase of or any other acquisition of such shares are intended to be made available to Relevant Persons only. No one who is not a Relevant Person shall act on the basis of this release.

This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States. The shares may not be offered or sold within the United States absent of registration or an exemption under the U.S. Securities Act 1933 (as amended). The Company has not registered and it does not intend to register, any portion of the offering in the United States, and it does not intend to conduct a public offering in the United States.

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but are statements about future expectations. Statements included in this release which contain expressions "considers", "aims", "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "may", "plans", "should", and other similar expressions related to the Company or the possible share issue are examples of such forward-looking statements. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made. Forward-looking statements contain information about future results, plans or expectations regarding the Company's business operations, including its strategy and growth plans and profitability, and the general economic situation. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, prospects and expectations. They are based on certain currently valid expectations that may however turn out to be wrong. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and they contain several risks and uncertainties. Investors should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Several factors may result in a material deviation of the Company's actual business outcome or financial standing from the business outcome or financial standing that is indicated or referred to in forward-looking statements. The absence or occurrence of the aforementioned factors may cause a substantial deviation of the Company's actual business outcome or financial standing from what is directly or indirectly presented or described in the sections, which include forward-looking statements. Because of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, events described in forward-looking statements may not necessarily occur. Therefore, the accuracy and completeness or the occurrence of the predicted events of the forward-looking statements presented in this release cannot be guaranteed.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Herantis Pharma Oyj via Globenewswire

