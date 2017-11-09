A new executive team for a new digital dynamic within SoLocal

Christophe Parcot, Chief Sales Officer

Richard Cuif, Chief Human Ressources Officer

Philippe de Boissieu, transition Chief Financial Officer

SoLocal Group (Paris:LOCAL) Chief Executive Officer Eric Boustouller announces the set up of a new executive team with the arrival today of three new members within the executive committee. This new management consists of experienced professionals with complementary backgrounds, and represents a significant step to re-invent SoLocal Group in terms of activities, organization and corporate culture. SoLocal Group confirms its capability to adapt to an ever-changing market place and its role of digital referral partner for companies and residentials.

"I am very glad to welcome Christophe Parcot, Richard Cuif and Philippe de Boissieu within the executive committee, whose backgrounds demonstrate their strategic and operational skills, which are mandatory to renew SoLocal Group.The establishment of this management team is a key step to conduct our business project, to be presented on the 15 February 2018, successfully. It is part of the strong renewal dynamic of the Group towards its challenges around client win back, digital services and brand portfolio modernization, enriched user experiences with PagesJaunes, Mappy… and state-of-the-art technological platforms. Completely mobilized on those challenges, relying on its outstanding assets -close to 500 000 customers, over 80% of its turn over digitalized, strong parnerships with Microsoft, Google, Apple, Facebook, etc…- SoLocal begins a new chapter in its history with the ambition to reinforce its digital leadership in France !" explains SoLocal Group Chief digital Officer Eric Boustouller.

Christophe Parcot appointed as Chief Sales Officer of SoLocal Group. Graduated from MS ESSEC in 1990,Christophe Parcot starts his carrier in Largardère Active in the Canadian distribution branch before joining the international consumer magazine department of Bertelsman in Paris. He joined LVMH holding in 1996, taking financial and investment reponsabilities. He cofounded Liberty Surf in 1999, and led the IPO of the company in 2000. He appointed then as strategic and development Director for Tiscali France. In 2002, he launched the company Overture in France, Spain and Italy. This company invented the sponsored links. After Overture and Kelkoo take over by Yahoo!, he became South Europe Vice President of Yahoo! In 2006 and in 2012, is appointed as VP Head of EMEA of Yahoo!, reporting to Marissa Mayer. In 2014, he joined the start up Teads in 2014, as Chief Operation Officer to accelerate the international growth and transform the company into a leader market place for digital video advertising on mobile and programmatic. Teads was sold to Altice at the beginning of 2017. Christophe Parcot is Operating Partner of C4 Ventures in London and Managing Partner of the consulting firm Sixt5 Partners.

Richard Cuif appointed as Human Ressources Officer of SoLocal Group, also in charge of internal communication. He started his carrier in Rank Xerox, Disney then Kraft Foods before joining PepsiCo group, where he was appointed as Chief Human Ressources Officer in 1997. At this position, he went to the merge of Food and Beverage activities. Then he joined Schweppes France, took part of the merge of Orangina Schweppes, then is promoted as Human Ressources Director of the Beverage branch of the group. From 2005 to 2008, he was Human Ressources Director of Microsoft France, then joined Devanlay-Lacoste group where he is in charge of Human Ressources, internal communication and corporate social responsibility. During 7 yars, he participated to the international development of the activities, the human Ressources responsability and the group transformation. Since 2016, he has been consultant.

Richard Cuif succeeds Julien Veyrier, deputy Secretary-General, Human Ressources and Institutional Relations of SoLocal, who leaves the Group. In order to accompany SoLocal in this transition period withstrong management challenges, Julien Veyrier will conduct a HR mission until January 2018 for the group. "The board and I would like to thank Julien Veyrier for his strong committment and his achievements in the internal transformation of the group. We wish him full success in his next professional step," quote Chief Executive Officer Eric Boustouller.

Philippe de Boissieu appointed as transition Chief Financial Officer. Consultant at PWC and Deloitte, Philippe de Boissieu appointed as Chief Financial Officer for several groups, among them Lafuma and Davigel, refrigerated and frozen goods provider for commercial and collective catering professionnals.

Christophe Parcot, Richard Cuif and Philippe de Boissieu report directly to Eric Boustouller

The Secretary-General of SoLocal group remains under Pascal Garcia's responsability, already member of the executive committee and deputy General Manager in charge of Strategy, M&A, Corporate Social Responsability, Partnerships and legal since 2011. In the context of the new general management organization, the external communication and the institutional relations will be under Pascal Garcia's responsability as well as Audit, Risks and Internal Controlling.

With Local Search, the Group offers Internet services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 490,000 clients of those services and over 2.4 billions of visits via its 4 flagship brands (PagesJaunes, Mappy, Ooreka and A Vendre A Louer) but also through its partnerships. With Marketing Digital, SoLocal Group creates and provides the best local and customised content about professionals. With over 4,400 employees, including a new orders force of 1,900 local communication advisors specialised in five verticals (Home, Services, Retail, Health Public, BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain, Austria, United Kingdom), the Group generated in 2016 revenues of 812 millions euros, of which 80% on Internet and ranks amongst the first European players in terms of Internet advertising revenues.

