PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the company will be webcasting its corporate presentations at three upcoming investor conferences.

  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference in London on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 8:40 a.m. GMT / 3:40 a.m. EST. Iain McGill, senior vice president, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Europe and rest of world, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update.
  • Piper Jaffray 29th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. EST / 1:00 p.m. GMT. Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update.
  • Evercore ISI Biopharma Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. EST / 3:15 p.m. GMT. Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update.

A live audio webcast of each presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast.

An archive of the webcast will be available for at least one week following the presentation on the Investors section of the company's website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patients' lives by identifying, developing and commercializing meaningful products that address unmet medical needs. The company has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. In these areas, Jazz Pharmaceuticals markets Xyrem(sodium oxybate) oral solution, Erwinaze(asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi), Defitelio(defibrotide sodium) and Vyxeos' (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection inthe U.S. and markets Erwinaseand Defitelio(defibrotide) in countries outside the U.S. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

