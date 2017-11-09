Firm earns prestigious recognition for excellence in employee engagement, leadership and performance culture



TORONTO, 2017-11-09 22:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aon has named Colliers International a Platinum Level Best Employer in Canada. Colliers earned a high employee engagement score, as well as placed in the top quartile for the survey's leadership and performance culture indices, thus qualifying as a Platinum Level Best Employer - the highest ranking within the Aon Best Employer program. The distinction was earned based on the results of the 2018 Aon Best Employer survey that solicited the feedback of approximately 425,000 Canadian employees from some 200 organizations across the country.



"This is a momentous achievement, made possible by our employees' commitment to making Colliers a truly great place to work," said David Bowden, CEO of Colliers International in Canada. "This year, our people showed a record 93% participation in the Engagement Survey, demonstrating, with their candid feedback, their investment in their ability to do their best work within a positive, performance-focused environment, and culminating in Colliers becoming a Platinum Level Best Employer. The leadership team will continue to partner with our employees to consistently enhance the Colliers experience and make our people proud to work at one of the country's best companies."



This year marks the first time Colliers International has achieved Platinum Level Aon Best Employer status. Aon awarded the firm Gold Level Best Employer standing in 2016.



"On behalf of Colliers professionals around the world, I would like to congratulate the leadership and professionals of Colliers in Canada on this incredible achievement," said Jay S. Hennick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Colliers is the place where creative and entrepreneurial people choose to make a difference. Being a global leader in commercial real estate headquartered in Canada makes this recognition even more special for our people and our company."



About Colliers International Group



Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) and (TSX:CIGI) is an industry-leading global real estate services company with 15,000 skilled professionals operating in 68 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.



Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 global outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals for 12 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm. Colliers also has been ranked the top property manager in the world by Commercial Property Executive for two years in a row.



For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter: @Colliers and LinkedIn. To see the latest news from Colliers International in Canada, follow @collierscanada on Twitter and Colliers International Canada on LinkedIn.



For further information, please contact:



Michelle Santos, Communications Manager, Canada Colliers International Phone: 604-692-1461 Email: Michelle.Santos@colliers.com