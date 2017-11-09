sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 568 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

48,635 Euro		-0,412
-0,84 %
WKN: 850727 ISIN: FR0000120271 Ticker-Symbol: TOTB 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TOTAL SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,383
48,772
23:01
48,42
48,55
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KLONDEX MINES LTD
KLONDEX MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KLONDEX MINES LTD2,432-1,38 %
TOTAL SA48,635-0,84 %