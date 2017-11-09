Multiple Logitech Brands Recognized for Innovation and Design

Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced that five of its products have been named CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honorees, including Jaybird RUN, Logitech G POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System, Logitech Circle 2, Logitech CRAFT Advanced Keyboard with Creative Input Dial, and Logitech Flow.

"Design is central to the creation of all Logitech products and we spend a great deal of time working to get it right, so we're thrilled to be recognized by the Consumer Technology Association," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "We want to create products that look cool, feel good and exceed expectations, and it's an honor that these five were recognized for that."

This year, Logitech's products were recognized in the following categories:

Headphones Category: Jaybird RUN

Gaming Category: Logitech G POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System

Smart Home Category: Logitech Circle 2

Computer Peripherals Category: Logitech CRAFT Advanced Keyboard with Creative Input Dial

Software and Mobile Apps Category: Logitech FLOW

CES Innovation Award entries are judged by a preeminent panel of independent industrial designers, engineers and members of the trade media to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting-edge consumer electronics across 28 different product categories.

All of Logitech's honorees can be found on display at CES 2018, which runs from Jan. 9 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. You can also find the products in Logitech's space CP9, right outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center across from Central Hall.

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the owner and producer of CES 2018, a global gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies, and have been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

Entries are evaluated on their engineering, aesthetic and design qualities, intended use/function and user value, unique or novel features and how the design and innovation of the product directly compares to other products in the marketplace. A comprehensive list of this year's CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honorees are available at CES.tech/Innovation.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Over 30 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

2017 Logitech, Logicool, Logi and other Logitech marks are owned by Logitech and may be registered. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

