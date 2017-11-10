Dimension Data, the global technology solutions and services provider, and NTT Communications,the ICT solutions and international communications business within NTT Group, will create a single 'cloud powerhouse' by bringing together their cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) capabilities under the management of NTT Communications to deliver transformative, cloud-based solutions and innovation to clients of both organizations around the world.

Dimension Data and NTT Communications employ some of the most highly-skilled, sought-after cloud experts in the market. Bringing together these experts under the management of NTT Communications means the combined capabilities will have the power to drive innovation into the market and deliver the services that today's organizations demand.

Both companies will retain their existing strategic partnerships under the new structure.

"Enterprises have an increasing need for hybrid IT to accelerate their digital transformation. Working together to enhance our cloud and value added services, combined with our industry leading networking, global data center assets and security capabilities, both Dimension Data and NTT Communications will offer clients a more compelling hybrid IT value proposition," said Tsunehisa Okuno, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Business, NTT Holdings. "NTT's extensive R&D investments will also enhance the range of services available to clients."

Dimension Data Group Chief Executive Officer, Jason Goodall said: "Combining our cloud IaaS assets provides enterprises on their hybrid IT journey with a unique combination of services and expertise, on a global basis. We'll deliver services at-scale and provide a level of innovation not currently available in the managed cloud-based hybrid IT solutions space."

Katsumi Nakata, Senior Executive Vice President, NTT Communications said: "We're excited that our augmented capabilities and broadened footprint will take us to the next level in global cloud IaaS platform, coupled with one of the largest software-defined network services that connect over 190 countries worldwide, more than 140 global data centres, and the world's leading Tier 1 IP network. We are confident that we will continue to deliver superior results and contribute significantly to the success of both our clients and our cloud business."

Clients will benefit from the new hybrid IT solutions that offer greater visibility, automation, management and governance. Other benefits include:

Secure and trusted global environment with public, private and hybrid cloud offerings protected by advanced networking, security features and third party certifications to meet compliance, security and company policies.

Consistent computing environment, programmable interfaces and automated delivery model across public and private clouds including bare metal servers, to promote agility and reduce operational costs.

Consumption-based billing model for private cloud to optimize commercial benefits even under tight private cloud requirements.

Integration with world-leading WAN and global data centers by software defined technologies to achieve flexible allocation of IT resources.

Single pane of glass through the cloud management platform for visualizing all the hybrid IT resources.

Ability to drive innovation within an open ecosystem to enable clients to leverage innovation of open-source community, vendor offerings and partners.

Leslie Rosenberg, Research Director, IDC said "NTT Communications and Dimension Data continue to demonstrate their collaboration and synergistic relationship with the announcement of a new combined cloud capability. Combining IaaS capabilities provides customers with enhanced global scale and hybrid IT capabilities. The synergy allows each company to play to their strengths the broad reach of NTT Communications' network and data centers coupled with Dimension Data's technology expertise and consulting capabilities to help enable customers to achieve global scale and accelerate their hybrid IT and digital transformation initiatives."

