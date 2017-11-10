sprite-preloader
Fraport Traffic Figures - October 2017: Positive Trend Continues at Frankfurt Airport

FRANKFURT, Germany, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aircraft movements reach new record high-Airports in Fraport's international portfolio also reportdynamic growth

The growth trend at Fraport AG's home base Frankfurt Airport (FRA) continues unabated. In October 2017, FRA served more than six million passengers, representing an increase of 6.4 percent year-on-year and a new passenger record for the month of October. European traffic was the main driver behind this growth.

FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) slightly increased by 0.6 percent year-on-year to 195,230 metric tons.Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also climbed by 2.3 percent to about 2.7 million metric tons.Aircraft movements reached a new historic monthly record, rising by 4.4 percent to 43,788 takeoffs and landings in October 2017. The previous record of July 2015 was thus exceeded by some 80 aircraft movements.

Across the Group, Fraport's international portfolio of airports also performed well in October 2017. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in the capital city of Slovenia welcomed 153,641 passengers, a 16.3 percent jump year-on-year. Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) posted a 9.7 percent traffic increase to around 1.9 million passengers. The Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast saw combined traffic surge by 21.8 percent to 122,507 passengers.

Fraport's 14 Greek airports achieved overall traffic growth of 13.9 percent to some 2.4 million passengers in the reporting month.The busiest of the Greek airports included Kefalonia (EFL), Mykonos (JMK) and Kos (KGS), where traffic rose by 54.1 percent, 51.3 percent and 36.8 percent respectively.

Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey served nearly 2.9 million passengers in October 2017, advancing by 22.6 percent year-on-year.In northern Germany, traffic at Hanover Airport (HAJ) rose by 7.2 percent to 636,924 passengers. Almost 1.3 million passengers used Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, in October 2017, representing a rise of 17.2 percent year-on-year. China's Xi'an Airport (XIY) closed the reporting month with a gain of 9.8 percent to about 3.7 million passengers.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via thephoto libraryon theFraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer freefootage materialfor downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our press team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are availablehere.

For further information about Fraport AG please clickhere.

Fraport Group Airports1                                  October 2017
                                          Fraport   Passengers         Cargo*      Movements
    Fully-consolidated airports         share (%) Month DELTA %  Month DELTA % Month DELTA %
    FRA      Frankfurt           Germany   100.00 6,057,504  6.4 192,263   0.7  43,788   4.4
    LJU      Ljubljana           Slovenia  100.00   153,641  16.3  1,449  55.6   3,321  19.2
    LIM      Lima                Peru2      70.01 1,872,308   9.7 29,515   0.8  16,536   7.6
    Fraport Twin Star                       60.00   122,507  21.8  1,434  11.9   1,350  12.4
    BOJ      Burgas              Bulgaria   60.00    27,557 -23.6  1,414  11.3     361 -24.9
    VAR      Varna               Bulgaria   60.00    94,950  47.1     20  85.1     989  37.4
    Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 2,357,784  13.9    n.a.  n.a. 19,337  13.4
    Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A   73.40 1,247,883   8.0    n.a.  n.a. 10,213   8.7
    CFU      Kerkyra (Corfu)     Greece     73.40   222,512   2.5    n.a.  n.a.  1,829   7.5
    CHQ      Chania (Crete)      Greece     73.40   289,481  -0.5    n.a.  n.a.  1,931  -3.7
    EFL      Kefalonia           Greece     73.40    29,942  54.1    n.a.  n.a.    307  25.8
    KVA      Kavala              Greece     73.40    20,134  20.0    n.a.  n.a.    292  31.5
    PVK      Aktion/Preveza      Greece     73.40    39,292  11.1    n.a.  n.a.    399  10.8
    SKG      Thessaloniki        Greece     73.40   554,534   9.7    n.a.  n.a.  4,664  10.8
    ZTH      Zakynthos           Greece     73.40    91,988  30.4    n.a.  n.a.    791  21.7
    Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B   73.40 1,109,901  21.4    n.a.  n.a.  9,124  19.1
    JMK      Mykonos             Greece     73.40    65,745  51.3    n.a.  n.a.    737  56.8
    JSI      Skiathos            Greece     73.40     8,758  29.5    n.a.  n.a.    155  55.0
    JTR      Santorini (Thira)   Greece     73.40   178,593  29.8    n.a.  n.a.  1,594  30.2
    KGS      Kos                 Grecce     73.40   248,873  36.8    n.a.  n.a.  1,872  22.4
    MJT      Mytilene (Lesvos)   Greece     73.40    30,219  11.9    n.a.  n.a.    409   6.0
    RHO      Rhodes              Greece     73.40   555,577  12.0    n.a.  n.a.  3,985  10.8
    SMI      Samos               Greece     73.40    22,136   1.9    n.a.  n.a.    372   5.1

Table continues:

Year to Date (YTD) 2017
            Passengers             Cargo               Movements
           YTD      DELTA %     YTD    DELTA %        YTD       DELTA %
    FRA  54,923,152      4.8 1,820,218      4.6         401,241     1.5
    LJU   1,451,518     19.9    10,154     19.6          29,329     5.1
    LIM  17,131,638      9.0   229,064     -0.2         154,534     4.9
    FTS   4,802,246      6.7    12,866     16.8          35,698     3.1
    BOJ   2,960,380      2.8    12,664     16.4          21,113     1.2
    VAR   1,841,866     13.7       202     40.8          14,585     6.0
    A+B  26,260,711     10.8      n.a.     n.a.         212,819    11.6
    A    14,556,860     10.2      n.a.     n.a.         114,479    11.4
    CFU   2,874,853      5.0      n.a.     n.a.          21,447     5.8
    CHQ   2,948,659      4.7      n.a.     n.a.          18,658     2.7
    EFL     624,082     15.1      n.a.     n.a.           5,690    19.3
    KVA     298,027     12.7      n.a.     n.a.           3,261    13.2
    PVK     569,036     18.1      n.a.     n.a.           5,125    17.1
    SKG   5,588,419     12.9      n.a.     n.a.          48,150    14.7
    ZTH   1,653,784     17.1      n.a.     n.a.          12,148    17.5
    B    11,703,851     11.6      n.a.     n.a.          98,340    11.8
    JMK   1,199,102     20.7      n.a.     n.a.          15,599    34.3
    JSI     422,146      4.8      n.a.     n.a.           4,178    10.8
    JTR   1,858,049     13.5      n.a.     n.a.          16,146    20.1
    KGS   2,281,830     20.3      n.a.     n.a.          16,640    14.3
    MJT     391,732      5.4      n.a.     n.a.           4,940    -2.8
    RHO   5,161,133      6.5      n.a.     n.a.          35,654     2.3
    SMI     389,859     13.9      n.a.     n.a.           5,183    11.6




At equity consolidated airports2
    AYT         Antalya        Turkey      51.00 2,902,532 22.6    n.a.  n.a.  17,431 18.0
    HAJ         Hanover        Germany     30.00   636,924  7.2   1,075 -20.7   7,221  3.1
    LED         St. Petersburg Russia      25.00 1,343,690 17.2    n.a.  n.a.  13,384 14.5
    XIY         Xi'an          China       24.50 3,721,475  9.8  21,728   5.8  27,928  7.8

Table continues

At equity consolidated airports2
    AYT         Antalya        Turkey      24,633,646 40.8    n.a.  n.a. 144,265 27.4
    HAJ         Hanover        Germany      5,135,474  8.2  13,144 -14.7  65,338 -0.5
    LED         St. Petersburg Russia      13,953,650 23.1    n.a.  n.a. 129,840 16.8
    XIY         Xi'an          China       34,898,839 12.7 212,028  12.8 266,038 10.1


Frankfurt Airport3

    October 2017                          Month   DELTA %    YTD 2017     DELTA %
    Passengers                          6,057,927     6.4      54,927,162     4.8
    Cargo (freight & mail)                195,230     0.6       1,847,957     4.3
    Aircraft movements                     43,788     4.4         401,241     1.5
    MTOW (in metric tons)4              2,713,968     2.3      25,328,576     0.2
    PAX/PAX-flight5                         147.6     1.4           146.5     3.2
    Seat load factor (%)                     80.2                    80.0
    Punctuality rate (%)                     72.6                    74.2



Frankfurt Airport        PAX share DELTA %6 PAX share DELTA %6
    Regional Split             Month               YTD
    Continental                   64.8      8.0      62.7      5.1
    Germany                       11.4      3.0      11.2      3.0
    Europe (excl. Germany)        53.4      9.1      51.5      5.6
    Western Europe                45.3      9.2      43.0      5.6
    Eastern Europe                 8.1      8.5       8.5      5.3
    Intercontinental              35.2      3.5      37.3      4.4
    Africa                         4.4     15.8       4.2     16.5
    Middle East                    5.3      8.8       5.5      4.0
    North America                 12.4      3.0      13.3      3.2
    Central & South America        3.0     -7.8       3.4     -0.9
    Far East                      10.2      0.5      10.9      3.8
    Australia                      0.0     n.a.       0.0     n.a.

Fraport AG
Alexander Zell
Telephone: +49-69-690-70555
Corporate Communications
E-mail:a.zell@fraport.de
Press Office
Internet:http://www.fraport.com
60547 Frankfurt, Germany
Facebook:http://www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport


