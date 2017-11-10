Fraport Traffic Figures - October 2017: Positive Trend Continues at Frankfurt Airport

FRANKFURT, Germany, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aircraft movements reach new record high-Airports in Fraport's international portfolio also reportdynamic growth

The growth trend at Fraport AG's home base Frankfurt Airport (FRA) continues unabated. In October 2017, FRA served more than six million passengers, representing an increase of 6.4 percent year-on-year and a new passenger record for the month of October. European traffic was the main driver behind this growth.

FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) slightly increased by 0.6 percent year-on-year to 195,230 metric tons.Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also climbed by 2.3 percent to about 2.7 million metric tons.Aircraft movements reached a new historic monthly record, rising by 4.4 percent to 43,788 takeoffs and landings in October 2017. The previous record of July 2015 was thus exceeded by some 80 aircraft movements.

Across the Group, Fraport's international portfolio of airports also performed well in October 2017. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in the capital city of Slovenia welcomed 153,641 passengers, a 16.3 percent jump year-on-year. Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) posted a 9.7 percent traffic increase to around 1.9 million passengers. The Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast saw combined traffic surge by 21.8 percent to 122,507 passengers.

Fraport's 14 Greek airports achieved overall traffic growth of 13.9 percent to some 2.4 million passengers in the reporting month.The busiest of the Greek airports included Kefalonia (EFL), Mykonos (JMK) and Kos (KGS), where traffic rose by 54.1 percent, 51.3 percent and 36.8 percent respectively.

Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey served nearly 2.9 million passengers in October 2017, advancing by 22.6 percent year-on-year.In northern Germany, traffic at Hanover Airport (HAJ) rose by 7.2 percent to 636,924 passengers. Almost 1.3 million passengers used Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, in October 2017, representing a rise of 17.2 percent year-on-year. China's Xi'an Airport (XIY) closed the reporting month with a gain of 9.8 percent to about 3.7 million passengers.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via thephoto libraryon theFraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer freefootage materialfor downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our press team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are availablehere.

For further information about Fraport AG please clickhere.

Fraport Group Airports1 October 2017 Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month DELTA % Month DELTA % Month DELTA % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 6,057,504 6.4 192,263 0.7 43,788 4.4 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 153,641 16.3 1,449 55.6 3,321 19.2 LIM Lima Peru2 70.01 1,872,308 9.7 29,515 0.8 16,536 7.6 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 122,507 21.8 1,434 11.9 1,350 12.4 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 27,557 -23.6 1,414 11.3 361 -24.9 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 94,950 47.1 20 85.1 989 37.4 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 2,357,784 13.9 n.a. n.a. 19,337 13.4 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 1,247,883 8.0 n.a. n.a. 10,213 8.7 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 222,512 2.5 n.a. n.a. 1,829 7.5 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 289,481 -0.5 n.a. n.a. 1,931 -3.7 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 29,942 54.1 n.a. n.a. 307 25.8 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 20,134 20.0 n.a. n.a. 292 31.5 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 39,292 11.1 n.a. n.a. 399 10.8 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 554,534 9.7 n.a. n.a. 4,664 10.8 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 91,988 30.4 n.a. n.a. 791 21.7 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 1,109,901 21.4 n.a. n.a. 9,124 19.1 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 65,745 51.3 n.a. n.a. 737 56.8 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 8,758 29.5 n.a. n.a. 155 55.0 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 178,593 29.8 n.a. n.a. 1,594 30.2 KGS Kos Grecce 73.40 248,873 36.8 n.a. n.a. 1,872 22.4 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 30,219 11.9 n.a. n.a. 409 6.0 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 555,577 12.0 n.a. n.a. 3,985 10.8 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 22,136 1.9 n.a. n.a. 372 5.1

Table continues:

Year to Date (YTD) 2017 Passengers Cargo Movements YTD DELTA % YTD DELTA % YTD DELTA % FRA 54,923,152 4.8 1,820,218 4.6 401,241 1.5 LJU 1,451,518 19.9 10,154 19.6 29,329 5.1 LIM 17,131,638 9.0 229,064 -0.2 154,534 4.9 FTS 4,802,246 6.7 12,866 16.8 35,698 3.1 BOJ 2,960,380 2.8 12,664 16.4 21,113 1.2 VAR 1,841,866 13.7 202 40.8 14,585 6.0 A+B 26,260,711 10.8 n.a. n.a. 212,819 11.6 A 14,556,860 10.2 n.a. n.a. 114,479 11.4 CFU 2,874,853 5.0 n.a. n.a. 21,447 5.8 CHQ 2,948,659 4.7 n.a. n.a. 18,658 2.7 EFL 624,082 15.1 n.a. n.a. 5,690 19.3 KVA 298,027 12.7 n.a. n.a. 3,261 13.2 PVK 569,036 18.1 n.a. n.a. 5,125 17.1 SKG 5,588,419 12.9 n.a. n.a. 48,150 14.7 ZTH 1,653,784 17.1 n.a. n.a. 12,148 17.5 B 11,703,851 11.6 n.a. n.a. 98,340 11.8 JMK 1,199,102 20.7 n.a. n.a. 15,599 34.3 JSI 422,146 4.8 n.a. n.a. 4,178 10.8 JTR 1,858,049 13.5 n.a. n.a. 16,146 20.1 KGS 2,281,830 20.3 n.a. n.a. 16,640 14.3 MJT 391,732 5.4 n.a. n.a. 4,940 -2.8 RHO 5,161,133 6.5 n.a. n.a. 35,654 2.3 SMI 389,859 13.9 n.a. n.a. 5,183 11.6







At equity consolidated airports2 AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 2,902,532 22.6 n.a. n.a. 17,431 18.0 HAJ Hanover Germany 30.00 636,924 7.2 1,075 -20.7 7,221 3.1 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,343,690 17.2 n.a. n.a. 13,384 14.5 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,721,475 9.8 21,728 5.8 27,928 7.8

Table continues



At equity consolidated airports2 AYT Antalya Turkey 24,633,646 40.8 n.a. n.a. 144,265 27.4 HAJ Hanover Germany 5,135,474 8.2 13,144 -14.7 65,338 -0.5 LED St. Petersburg Russia 13,953,650 23.1 n.a. n.a. 129,840 16.8 XIY Xi'an China 34,898,839 12.7 212,028 12.8 266,038 10.1

Frankfurt Airport3 October 2017 Month DELTA % YTD 2017 DELTA % Passengers 6,057,927 6.4 54,927,162 4.8 Cargo (freight & mail) 195,230 0.6 1,847,957 4.3 Aircraft movements 43,788 4.4 401,241 1.5 MTOW (in metric tons)4 2,713,968 2.3 25,328,576 0.2 PAX/PAX-flight5 147.6 1.4 146.5 3.2 Seat load factor (%) 80.2 80.0 Punctuality rate (%) 72.6 74.2

Frankfurt Airport PAX share DELTA %6 PAX share DELTA %6 Regional Split Month YTD Continental 64.8 8.0 62.7 5.1 Germany 11.4 3.0 11.2 3.0 Europe (excl. Germany) 53.4 9.1 51.5 5.6 Western Europe 45.3 9.2 43.0 5.6 Eastern Europe 8.1 8.5 8.5 5.3 Intercontinental 35.2 3.5 37.3 4.4 Africa 4.4 15.8 4.2 16.5 Middle East 5.3 8.8 5.5 4.0 North America 12.4 3.0 13.3 3.2 Central & South America 3.0 -7.8 3.4 -0.9 Far East 10.2 0.5 10.9 3.8 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.

Fraport AG

Alexander Zell

Telephone: +49-69-690-70555

Corporate Communications

E-mail:a.zell@fraport.de

Press Office

Internet:http://www.fraport.com

60547 Frankfurt, Germany

Facebook:http://www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

