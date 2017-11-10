NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408 URL: www.nttdocomo.com

TOKYO, Nov 10, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. and its wholly owned subsidiary NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc. has announced that as part of the DOCOMO Drone Project, which was launched in October 2016 to facilitate the use of automatic-pilot drones, including enhanced infrastructure inspections featuring standardized quality, greater efficiency and the elimination of injury due to human error, DOCOMO, through NTT DOCOMO Ventures, invested in PRENAV, INC. on November 9.PRENAV, which is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, develops precision-guided drones for infrastructure inspection. Leveraging a proprietary LIDAR scanner and guidance system, PRENAV's drones are capable of automated flight in close proximity to structures, or indoors (i.e. in GPS-denied environments). The company's unique technology enables industrial asset owners and service providers to scale drone-based inspections across their workforce, relying on automation to ensure safe, accurate flight and efficient image processing, 3D reconstruction, measurement and analysis. PRENAV is actively inspecting mobile phone towers and energy infrastructure in the United States, and this investment marks PRENAV's expansion to Japan.In October 2017, as a first step in the DOCOMO Drone Project, DOCOMO began using manually operated drones on a trial basis to inspect base stations, aiming to eliminate the danger of technicians having to climb steel towers and to achieve more precise inspections of blind spots. In addition to inspecting its own facilities, DOCOMO plans to leverage PRENAV's drone solutions to deliver commercial solutions for inspecting other facilities, such as piers, power plants and oil drilling equipment, and highly beneficial services such as seismic fault identification and physical asset management.The DOCOMO Drone Project will continue to test the concept of combining DOCOMO's mobile network and drone solutions.About NTT DOCOMO VenturesNTT DOCOMO Ventures, the NTT Group's corporate venture capital firm, aims to accelerate innovation for creation of new services, disruptive technologies and innovative processes serving as a primary channel for startup companies and venture communities on behalf of the NTT Group, Japan's leading ICT service provider. We proactively enhance cooperation with exceptional entrepreneurs on a worldwide scale by providing capital from our corporate venture funds and vast business development opportunities with the NTT Group companies. New windowhttps://www.nttdocomo-v.com/en/.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.