Demonstration system

On-site test



TOKYO, Nov 10, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. and NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that since September 19 they have been jointly testing the real-time collection and delivery of traffic information using high-definition sensors connected via a fifth-generation (5G) mobile communications system for advanced driving support. The system networks sensors that have been mounted on vehicles and installed along roadsides or in buildings to collect traffic information that is analyzed in real time and then fed back to drivers and pedestrians. The results of the test will be presented at an event, Mietekita Chotto Saki no Mirai (A Peek into the Near Future), which will be held at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (Miraikan) from November 9 to 11.This test is being conducted at a course within the Yokohama Works of Sumitomo Electric. Sensors have been installed along the course and in vehicles. The vehicles are also equipped with DOCOMO 5G terminals that communicate with DOCOMO 5G base stations at the course.5G's ultra-high data rate, ultra-high data capacity and ultra-low latency enables the system to collect and analyze high-definition data on traveling vehicles and their surrounding environments, such as pedestrians and road conditions. The data is collected with high-definition cameras, LiDAR sensors that use laser light to measure the distances and positions of targets and millimeter-wave sensors that use radio waves to measure distances and positions.The test is enabling Sumitomo Electric and DOCOMO to study how to ensure that traffic data is instantaneous and visible and how to make systems as user-friendly as possible to provide vehicles and pedestrians with safe, practical assistance.Demonstration systemhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_DOCOMODemonstrationsystem.jpgOn-site testhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_DOCOMOOnSiteTest.jpgSumitomo Electric is researching and developing sensors and other equipment for the collection of traffic data from vehicles and pedestrians as well as for vehicle-vehicle and vehicle-network communications.DOCOMO is researching and developing technologies to connect vehicles and everything via advanced wireless systems, including existing LTE and coming 5G technologies. DOCOMO's envisioned 5G communications system will enable high-performance sensors to collect, analyze and provide detailed traffic information in real time to drivers anytime, anywhere.Going forward, Sumitomo Electric and DOCOMO will continue to develop their advanced driving-assistance system based on 5G mobile communication for increased driving safety.About Sumitomo Electric IndustriesSumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. was established in 1897. Since then, based on electric wire and cable manufacturing technologies, we have conducted our original research and development and strenuously strived for the establishment of new businesses. These efforts have allowed us to create new products and new technologies, as well as diversify our business fields. Currently, we operate our businesses on a global basis in the following five segments: Automotive; Infocommunications; Electronics; Environment & Energy; and Industrial Materials. We have been contributing to society through environmental friendly and fair business activities globally. Further information is available here New windowhttp://global-sei.com/.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.