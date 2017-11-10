The German PV equipment manufacturer has posted financial results for the first nine months of 2017, projecting a protracted investment cycle for CIGS thin-film production. The company expects another prepayment from its major Chinese customer CNBM by the year's end.

For the first nine months of 2017, German equipment manufacturer Singulus reported sales of € 63.6 million ($ 73.9 million), which is significantly up from the last year's € 36.7 million ($ 42.6 million). Meanwhile, on the operating basis (EBIT), the company realized a slightly positive result of € 0.4 million ($ 0.46 million), bouncing back from the last year's € -14.8 million ($ -17 million).

Order backlog, however, stood at € 53.4 million ($ 62 million), well below the prior-year level of ...

