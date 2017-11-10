Canadian Solar Inc, and EDF Energies Nouvelles have announced that their 191.5 MWp Pirapora I and Pirapora III 92.5 MWp solar energy plants in brazil, totalling 284 MW were connected to the grid in November 2017.

Both projects are part of the 399 MWp pirapora projects located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil, which were awarded a 20 year PPA following Reserve Energy Auctions in 2014 and in 2015.

Pirapora I is being powered by 600,000 Canadian Solar high efficiency CS6U-P modules, while the Pirapora III has 290,000, generating 392 Gwh and 186 Gwh respectively of solar energy, both tying into Brazil's goal of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...