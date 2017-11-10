Van Lanschot Kempen: Van Lanschot Participaties acquires a minority interest in Jansens & Dieperink

's-Hertogenbosch / Zaandam, 10 November 2017



Van Lanschot Participaties has reached an agreement on acquiring a minority interest in Jansens & Dieperink (www.jansensanddieperink.com (http://www.jansensanddieperink.com/)), based in Zaandam.

Founded in 1945, Jansens & Dieperink has 70 years experience in engineering, fabrication and site assembly of large aluminum and stainless steel constructions. During this period, Jansens & Dieperink has developed into the global market leader of aluminum and stainless steel silos and gravity blenders for the polymer industry.

The coming years shareholders aim to invest in further growth and strategic development of Jansens & Dieperink. AKD acted as advisor to Jansens & Dieperink. Van Lanschot Participaties was supported by Lexence, Accuracy and JSA Tax Consultancy.

Van Lanschot Participaties invests in well-managed Dutch companies with strong market positions and convincing growth strategies. Van Lanschot Participaties prefers to take minority shareholdings and pursues a long-term investment horizon, allowing its portfolio companies to achieve their (growth) strategies. More information on www.vanlanschotparticipaties.nl

On November 3, Van Lanschot Kempen announced that Van Lanschot Participaties will be spun off, opening up our private equity business to third parties, including our Private Banking clients. Van Lanschot Kempen will continue to own the current portfolio and will retain a minority interest as a cornerstone investor. The new fund will include all stakes acquired since 1 January 2016, as well as all future investments.

