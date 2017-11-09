DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEPFA ACS BANK / Key word(s): Miscellaneous DEPFA ACS BANK: Re-registration, change in status and name of DEPFA ACS BANK to DEPFA ACS BANK DAC 09-Nov-2017 / 18:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Company Announcement* - For immediate release RE: *Re-registration, change in status and name of DEPFA ACS BANK to DEPFA ACS BANK DAC * 9 November 2017 Issued on behalf of DEPFA ACS BANK (a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland with unlimited liability status) (the "*Company*"). DEPFA BANK plc, as the sole shareholder of the Company, has today resolved that the Company be re-registered as a designated activity company limited by shares ("*DAC*") in accordance with the provisions of Section 1285(1) of the Irish Companies Act 2014. With effect from the date of re-registration of the Company as a DAC the Company's name will change to *DEPFA ACS BANK DAC* and its constitution will be amended to note the change in name and corporate status. FMS Wertmanagement AöR is the parent of DEPFA BANK plc and is a German state-owned, wind-down agency responsible for winding down the DEPFA BANK plc group. FMS-WM has indicated that it is continually looking at different ways to accelerate the wind down process. The re-registration of the Company is being undertaken to potentially facilitate an acceleration of the wind down process. The changes described in this notice will not impact the Company's obligations under the terms and conditions of any of its listed asset covered securities (covered bonds). If you have any questions, please contact Rachel Martin, Head of Communications for DEPFA at +353 1 792 2144 or by email at Rachel.martin@depfa.com or Andreas Henry, Head of Communications for FMS-WM at +49 089 9547627 250 or by email at Andreas.henry@fms-wm.de. 09-Nov-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: DEPFA ACS BANK 1, Commons Street Dublin 1 Dublin Ireland Phone: +353 1 792 2222 Fax: +353 1 792 2211 E-mail: info@depfa.com Internet: www.depfa.com ISIN: DE000A0BCLA9 WKN: A0BCLA Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London End of Announcement DGAP News Service 627659 09-Nov-2017 CET/CEST

