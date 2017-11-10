Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 10-Nov-2017 / 10:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Pavel Shilyaev 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board ?f Directors / CEO b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works" b) LEI N/A 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary share the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0009084396 code b) Nature of the Purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 45.2 5,000 RUB 45.25 2,400 RUB 45.2 5,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 12,400 shares volume Price RUB 560,600 e) Date of the 2017-11-09 transaction f) Place of the Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow Exchange transaction MICEX-RTS» ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: DSH TIDM: MMK Sequence No.: 4833 End of Announcement EQS News Service 627785 10-Nov-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2017 04:14 ET (09:14 GMT)