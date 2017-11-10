United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has announced, that BioPorto's NGAL Trauma patent, specifically relating to diagnosing and treating radiation injury, has been approved for issuance.



BioPortos' issued patents in the US now comprises BioPorto's NGAL Ratio patent and issued NGAL patent in-licensed from The Trustees of Columbia University. In addition to the issued NGAL patents BioPorto has a number pending NGAL patent applications in the US. Please see BioPorto's Annual Report for a description of all BioPorto's issued patents and applications.



Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO of BioPorto, comments: "We are very pleased that the NGAL Trauma patent is now approved for issuance in the US after a long period of waiting for issuance of new diagnostic patens in the US. Along with the other patents in our IP portfolio it ensures our coverage and we maintain our position as a major player in the NGAL market."



