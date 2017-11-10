Mitsubishi Electric and Tokyo-based Sumitomo Mitsui Construction have finished building a 2.6 MW floating solar plant on a pond in western Japan.The project is located west of Osaka on the island of Shikoku, in the town of Miki, Kagawa prefecture. It is the biggest floating PV project that the two companies have worked on to date. The Mitsubishi group's polyethylene terephthalate film technology was applied to lock out moisture and prevent corrosion. Mitsubishi Electric installed more than 9,500 PV modules at the site, according to a online statement. Japan - along with China and South Korea - is among the world's ...

