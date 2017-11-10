Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Digital Ally Announces Initiation of Strategic Alternatives Exploration

Research Desk Line-up: Teledyne Technologies Post Earnings Coverage

Roth Capital Partners LLC has been engaged to assist in the process and ensure that the Company and its shareholders consider all reasonable alternatives to maximize shareholder's value. No additional details were disclosed.

Unsolicited Alternatives Received

Digital Ally received several unsolicited bids from parties, motivated by the Company's recent important wins it obtained in the US Patent Office against Axon. The alternatives received included seeking distribution and licensing rights to the Company's patented VuLink® auto-activation technology ("VuLink"), and its suite of patents other than the VuLink; and full sale of the Company, or the partial sale of its law enforcement or commercial divisions. Recently, Digital Ally has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with VieVU, LLC regarding the former's patented VuLink product line.

Patent Office Denied Axon's Request to Invalidate "452 Patent

On July 06, 2017, Digital Ally won a significant victory in its legal battles against Axon Enterprise, Inc ("Axon"). The US Patent Office denied Axon's petition for an inter partes review (IPR) of Digital Ally's "452 Patent. The Patent Office rejected every single ground of invalidity that Axon put forward challenging claims 7-10 and 20, which were the exact claims at issue in Digital Ally's litigation against Axon. On August 03, 2017, the Patent Office denied Axon's final petition for an IPR of the "452 Patent. This was Axon's final attempt to invalidate the "452 Patent before the Patent Office.

Digital Ally Filed Complaint Against WatchGuard Alleging Patent Infringement

On May 27, 2016, Digital Ally had filed a complaint against WatchGuard in the US District Court for the District of Kansas, alleging patent infringement based on WatchGuard's VISTA Wifi and 4RE In-Car product lines. In the same month, WatchGuard filed an IPR petition with the Patent Office challenging the validity of the "950 Patent. The court stayed the case, and ordered to submit a report by January 05, 2018, notifying the status of the pending IPR petition.

Digital Ally to Focus on Significant Damages Associated with Axon's Infringement of "452 Patent

Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Digital Ally, stated that the Company is excited to pursue the cases and focus on the significant damages associated with Axon's infringement of the "452 Patent. With the defeat of Axon's IPRs for the "452 Patent, the Company will request an expedited path to trial where a jury can assess Axon's willful infringement of the "452 Patent and award Digital Ally appropriate damages.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Founded in 2004, Digital Ally provides law enforcement agencies along with emergency management and commercial companies with the highest quality video solutions and software management. The Company's product lines consist of body-cameras, in-car video systems, and cloud-based or local server software. The Company also owns the patented VuLink® automatic activation technology. Digital Ally is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

Last Close Stock Review

At the close of trading session on Thursday, November 09, 2017, Digital Ally's stock price rose 2.22% to end the day at $2.30. A total volume of 202.76 thousand shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 172.13 thousand shares. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $15.89 million.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily