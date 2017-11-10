Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-11-10 / 13:00 *Phoenix Solar completes 15 MW plant at Fort Hood for Apex Clean Energy* San Ramon and Sulzemoos, November 10th, 2017 - Phoenix Solar Incorporated, a 100% subsidiary of Phoenix Solar AG (ISIN DE000A0BVU93), and a leading international photovoltaic system integrator listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has completed the 19.6 MWp (15 MWac) Phantom Solar facility that will provide onsite solar energy to the U.S. Army at Fort Hood in Texas. Phoenix Solar delivered the turnkey services for the solar PV power plant to Apex Clean Energy, who entered into a power purchase agreement with the U.S. Army for the largest hybrid wind and solar project serving the U.S. military. Apex, founded in 2009, is an independent renewable energy company focused on developing utility-scale power generation facilities. ACE Power, a subsidiary of Apex, is delivering 100% of the energy required by Fort Hood, the largest active-duty armored post in the U.S. military, providing the base with energy security and independence from the grid as necessary. Phoenix Solar representatives joined Mark Goodwin, Apex president and CEO; John Stone, Apex senior director of project management; senior military officers, including the Fort Hood director of public works and representatives of the Defense Logistics Agency-Energy and the U.S. Army Office of Energy Initiatives; civilian leaders; and other dignitaries in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the partnership and the unprecedented project. "Clean and reliable renewable energy can help make our military bases stronger, more robust, and more adaptable to the threats of a changing world," said Goodwin. "The vision shown here will be increasingly recognized as other bases and branches of our military seek to replicate the economic performance and energy security provided by this project." Tim P. Ryan, CEO of Phoenix Solar AG and CEO and president of Phoenix Solar Inc., the U.S. subsidiary responsible for executing the project, said, "We are very proud of our team who successfully brought this plant online and are honored to be part of this historical project for the U.S. Armed Forces. Every solar project creates a unique set of challenges and our team delivered this great project within budget, on schedule, safely and to the expected level of performance." John Stone from Apex: "Working on the nation's largest military installation brought unique challenges to this project. Phoenix Solar's team provided us with the professionalism and expertise required to execute a complex project like this on time and on budget, and they were exceptional at managing issues promptly as they arose." The Fort Hood hybrid solar and wind project is a landmark project for the U.S. military and the largest of its kind to date. *About Phoenix Solar AG* Phoenix Solar AG, that has its headquarters in Sulzemoos near Munich, is an international photovoltaic system integrator. The Group develops, plans, builds and operates large-scale photovoltaic plants and on a smaller scale is a specialist wholesaler for turnkey power plants, solar modules and accessories. As an EPC contractor specializing in building solar power plants, Phoenix Solar lays special emphasis on on-budget and on-time construction and delivery of solar power plants optimized to deliver superior return. With subsidiaries on three continents, the company has sold solar modules with an output of significantly more than 1.3 gigawatt since its founding. *Press release from the Defense Logistics Agency:* http://www.dla.mil/AboutDLA/News/NewsArticleView/Article/1202594/dla-energy-br ings-first-large-scale-hybrid-solar-wind-renewable-project-to-fort/ [2] Contact: Phoenix Solar AG Dr. Joachim Fleing Investor Relations Representative Tel.: +49 (0)8135 938-315 Fax: +49 (0)8135 938-429 j.fleing@phoenixsolar.de www.phoenixsolar-group.com Language: English Company: Phoenix Solar Aktiengesellschaft Hirschbergstraße 4 85254 Sulzemoos near Munich, Germany Germany Phone: +49 (0)8135-938-000 Fax: +49 (0)8135-938-099 E-mail: kontakt@phoenixsolar.de Internet: www.phoenixsolar-group.com ISIN: DE000A0BVU93

November 10, 2017