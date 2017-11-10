Mezzi Holdings Inc.: Mezzi Appoints Gary Boddington To Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2017 / Mezzi Holdings Inc. ("Mezzi", or the "Company") (TSX-V: MZI, OTC PINK: CCTXF, FRA: 0MZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Boddington to the Advisory Board of the Company to help assist with the review of additional business opportunities, which may include investments in the blockchain/cryptocurrency industry.

Mr. Boddington most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer for the BTL Group, Canada's first publicly-traded blockchain company and is skilled at cultivating stakeholder relationships, working with boards of directors and founders to successfully steer companies.

