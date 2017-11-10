sprite-preloader
Freitag, 10.11.2017

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,078 Euro		-0,001
-1,27 %
WKN: A2DWFX ISIN: CA59318L2057 Ticker-Symbol: 0MZA 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEZZI HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEZZI HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,078
0,099
14:39
0,078
0,099
14:37
10.11.2017 | 13:33
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Mezzi Holdings Inc.: Mezzi Appoints Gary Boddington To Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2017 / Mezzi Holdings Inc. ("Mezzi", or the "Company") (TSX-V: MZI, OTC PINK: CCTXF, FRA: 0MZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Boddington to the Advisory Board of the Company to help assist with the review of additional business opportunities, which may include investments in the blockchain/cryptocurrency industry.

Mr. Boddington most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer for the BTL Group, Canada's first publicly-traded blockchain company and is skilled at cultivating stakeholder relationships, working with boards of directors and founders to successfully steer companies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Keir Reynolds

Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. There is no assurance the Company will be successful in completing its proposed private placement, or entering into any new business opportunities. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Mezzi Holdings Inc.


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE