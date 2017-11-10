Nordic American Offshore Ltd: Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) - 3Q2017 Dividend and Earnings Report. NAO is in a solid financial condition.

Link to the complete 3rd Quarter 2017 report:

Hamilton, Bermuda, November 10, 2017.

The Board has declared a dividend of $0.02 per share for 3Q2017 to shareholders of record as of November 27, 2017. The payment of the dividend is expected to take place on or about December 12, 2017. Since its establishment in late 2013, NAO has paid dividends for 15 consecutive quarters, totalling $2.65 per share, including the dividend to be paid December 12, 2017.

The third quarter produced improved results for NAO. The Net Result was -$5.8m for 3Q2017 against -$6.7m for 2Q2017. The Adjusted Net Operating Earnings[1] (EBITDA) was -$0.2m compared to -$2.4m of the second quarter 2017.The cash flow for 3Q2017 of -$0.2m is a substantial improvement year on year and recent quarters. In 2Q2017 the cash flow was -$2.4m.

NAO has ten high-quality Platform Supply Vessels (PSVs) built in Norway in the period 2012-2016. Three of the ten vessels are currently in lay-up awaiting improved market condition.

The basic features of NAO are similar to the business model of the NYSE listed tanker company Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT). NAT holds 16.1% of NAO common shares and the Executive Chairman of NAO and his immediate family holds 13.4% of NAO commons shares.

NAO has about 35,000 shareholders.

NAO pursues a conservative financial policy. At the end of 3Q2017, the net debt[2] per vessel was $9.8m. NAO has in place until early 2020 a non-amortizing credit facility of $150m.

We concentrate on keeping our vessel operating costs low, while always maintaining our strong commitment to safe operations. We have succeeded in reducing our cost level in 2017 compared with 2016.

For further details on our financial position, please see later in this release. Our 2016 Annual Report (Form 20-F) contains information about NAO. This report was filed with the SEC April 24, 2017. It is on our web site www.nao.bm (http://www.nao.bm).

Strategy Going Forward

The main elements of NAO's strategy are based on quarterly dividends, low G&A costs and liquidity in the stock.

We seek to achieve a competitive cash yield and a satisfactory Total Return[3], a precise measure of value creation.

NAO is committed to protecting its underlying earnings, dividend potential and strong balance sheet. We shall endeavor to safeguard and further strengthen NAO's position in a deliberate, predictable and transparent way.

NAO has a modern fleet with low fuel consumption and excellent safety records.

We encourage investors interested in the offshore sector to consider buying shares in NAO.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the PSV market, as a result of changes in the general market conditions of the oil and natural gas industry which influence charter hire rates and vessel values, demand in platform supply vessels, our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking and insurance costs, governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities as well as potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, the availability of financing and refinancing, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hire and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Herbjørn Hansson, Executive Chairman

Nordic American Offshore Ltd.

Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91



Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Offshore Ltd.

Tel: +1 888 755 8391 or +47 91 35 00 91



Marianne Lie, Executive Vice Chair

Nordic American Offshore Ltd.

Tel.: +47 91 64 55 06 Gary J. Wolfe

Seward & Kissel LLP

New York, USA

Tel: +1 212 574 1223 Web-site: www.nao.bm (http://www.nao.bm)



[1] Adjusted Net Operating Earnings (Loss) represents Net Operating Earnings (Loss) before depreciation and non-cash admin. charges. [2] Net debt is working capital less long-term debt divided by 10 vessels. [3] Total Return is defined as stock price plus dividends, assuming dividends are reinvested in the stock.

