Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Boeing Reported Better Than Expected Results

Research Desk Line-up: Moog Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) ("Boeing"), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=BA, following the Company's posting of its financial results on October 25, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The aerospace Company's total revenue increased 2% on a y-o-y basis. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on November 03, 2017, its financial results for Q4 FY17 and FY17 which ended on September 30, 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Moog when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on BA; also brushing on MOG-A. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=BA

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=MOG-A

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Boeing's total revenue increased 2% to $24.31 billion from $23.90 billion in Q3 FY16. The total revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $23.9 billion.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's gross profit increased 8.2% to $4.32 billion from $3.99 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 100 basis points to 17.7% of net revenue from 16.7% of net revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Boeing's G&A expenses decreased 0.8% to $915 million from $923 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's R&D expenses decreased 10.5% to $767 million from $857 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Boeing's operating income increased 18% to $2.69 billion from $2.28 billion in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 160 basis points to 11.1% of total revenue from 9.5% of total revenue in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 60 basis points to 9.8% of total revenue from 9.2% of total revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Boeing's net income decreased 19% to $1.85 billion from $2.28 billion in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 15% to $3.06 from $3.60 in the corresponding period of last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 23% to $2.72 from $3.51 in Q3 FY16. The adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $2.66.

Segment Details

Commercial Airplanes - During Q3 FY17, Boeing's Commercial Airplanes segment's revenue decreased 1% to $14.98 billion from $15.20 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin increased 140 basis points to 9.9% of revenue from 8.5% of revenue in Q3 FY16. The improvement was due to higher 787's margins and strong operating performance on production programs. During the quarter, the segment booked 117 net orders while backlog was 5,700 airplanes valued at $412 billion.

Defense, Space, and Security - During Q3 FY17, Boeing's Defense, Space, and Security segment's revenue decreased 5% to $5.47 billion from $5.75 billion in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin increased 40 basis points to 10.2% of revenue from 9.8% of revenue in Q3 FY16. During the quarter, the segment's backlog was valued at $46 billion.

Global Services - During Q3 FY17, Boeing's Global Services segment's revenue increased 2% to $3.57 billion from $3.51 billion in the corresponding period of last year. The increase was mainly due to higher commercial parts revenue. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin decreased 70 basis points to 14.2% of revenue from 14.9% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

Boeing Capital - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Boeing Capital segment's revenue increased 11.1% to $70 million from $63 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin increased 1,220 basis points to 32.8% of revenue from 20.6% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Boeing's cash and cash equivalents decreased 2.6% to $8.57 billion from $8.80 billion as on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 2.2% to $9.78 billion from $9.57 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's net accounts receivables increased 20.5% to $10.64 billion from $8.83 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 13.6% to $12.72 billion from $11.19 billion in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, Boeing's YTD cash provided by operating activities increased 36% to $10.44 billion from $7.67 billion in FY16.

Outlook

For FY17, Boeing expects revenue to be in the range of $90.5 billion - $92.5 billion, and cash flow from operating activities to be $12.5 billion. The Company estimates diluted EPS to be in the band of $11.2 - $11.4, and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $9.9 - $10.10 for the fiscal year 2017.

Stock Performance

Boeing's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $262.70, dropping 1.08%. A total volume of 3.22 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 11.84% in the last three months, 43.36% in the past six months, and 81.06% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock soared 68.74% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 24.17 and have a dividend yield of 2.16%. The stock currently has a market cap of $156.98 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily