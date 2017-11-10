Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Walgreens' Revenue Jumped 5.3%; Adjusted EPS Soared 22.4%

Research Desk Line-up: GNC Holdings Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) ("Walgreens"), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=WBA, following the Company's reporting of its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 operating results on October 25, 2017. The United States' largest drugstore chain outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and introduced 2018 earnings guidance. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Drug Stores industry. Pro-TD has currently selected GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on October 26, 2017, its financial results for Q3 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on GNC Holdings when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on WBA; also brushing on GNC. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=WBA

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=GNC

Earnings Reviewed

Walgreens' sales were $30.15 billion in Q4 FY17, up 5.3% from $28.64 billion in Q4 FY16, and an increase of 6.4% on a constant currency basis. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' expectations of $29.93 billion.

For Q4 FY17, Walgreens' GAAP operating income totaled $1.11 billion, down 2.3% compared to $1.14 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted operating income was $1.9 billion in the reported quarter, up 21.2% on a y-o-y basis, and an increase of 22.3% on a constant currency basis.

For Q4 FY17, GAAP net earnings attributable to Walgreens dropped 22.1% to $802 million compared to $1.03 billion in Q4 FY16, while GAAP diluted net earnings per share (EPS) fell 20.0% to $0.76 compared to $0.95 in the year ago same period.

Walgreens' adjusted net earnings jumped 18.8% to $1.4 billion in Q4 FY17, while adjusted diluted net EPS was $1.31 for the reported quarter, up 22.4% on an actual and constant currency basis, compared to the year ago corresponding period. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.21 per share.

Business Division Results

During Q4 FY17, Walgreens' Retail Pharmacy USA segment recorded sales of $22.3 billion, up 7.5% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's sales in comparable stores grew 3.1% versus the year ago comparable period. The segment's Pharmacy sales, which accounted for 72.1% of the division's sales in the reported quarter, increased 12.6% on a y-o-y basis, primarily due to higher prescription volumes, including mail and central specialty following the formation of AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. Comparable pharmacy sales increased 5.6%, primarily due to higher volume.

For Q4 FY17, the Retail Pharmacy USA division filled 250.2 million prescriptions (including immunizations) adjusted to 30-day equivalents, an increase of 9.0% on a y-o-y basis. Prescriptions filled in comparable stores increased 8.7% compared to the year ago corresponding period, primarily due to Medicare Part D growth and volume growth from strategic pharmacy partnerships.

During Q4 FY17, Retail Pharmacy USA segment's retail sales fell 3.9% on a y-o-y basis, which included the impact of the closure of certain ecommerce operations. Comparable retail sales were down 2.1% in the reported quarter, partly due to changes in promotional plans. The segment's GAAP operating income increased 2.7% to $800 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $779 million in Q4 FY16, while adjusted operating income in the reported quarter surged 27.5% to $1.4 billion on y-o-y basis.

During Q4 FY17, Walgreens' Retail Pharmacy International segment generated sales of $2.9 billion, down 3.2% on a y-o-y basis, primarily due to foreign currency translation. The segment's sales dropped 0.4% on a constant currency basis.

For Q4 FY17, the Pharmacy International division's comparable store sales decreased 0.2% on a y-o-y basis. Comparable pharmacy sales increased 0.5% on a constant currency basis, primarily due to growth in the UK. The segment's GAAP operating income advanced 6.8% to $219 million in Q4 FY17 from $205 million in Q4 FY16, while adjusted operating income increased 5.7% to $261 million, up 8.9% on a constant currency basis.

Walgreens' Pharmaceutical Wholesale division had sales of $5.4 billion in Q4 FY17, up 0.8% on a y-o-y basis, with growth adversely affected by foreign currency translation. On a constant currency basis, the segment's comparable sales increased 5.4%. The Wholesale division's GAAP operating income was $96 million in the reported quarter, which included a loss of $8 million from the Company's equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen, compared to a gain of $34 million in the year ago same quarter. Adjusted operating income increased 6.3% to $221 million, up 11.5% on a constant currency basis.

Cash Matters

Walgreens' GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $2.0 billion in Q4 FY17, and free cash flow was $1.6 billion. In October 2017, the Company completed its $5.0 billion share repurchase program announced in June 2017. On October 24, 2017, Walgreens expanded the program by an additional $1.0 billion.

Company Outlook

Walgreens introduced adjusted earnings guidance of $5.40 to $5.70 for the fiscal year 2018. This guidance assumes current exchange rates for the rest of the fiscal year, and continuation of the Company's normal anti-dilutive share buyback program.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, November 09, 2017, Walgreens Boots Alliance's stock closed the trading session at $69.54, marginally rising 0.93% from its previous closing price of $68.90. A total volume of 7.91 million shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 7.27 million shares. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 18.41 and have a dividend yield of 2.30%. The stock currently has a market cap of $70.11 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily