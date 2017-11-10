Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2017) - Naturally Splendid Enterprises' (TSXV: NSP) (FSE: 50N) (OTCQB: NSPDF) is now shipping its NATERA® branded products to a significant Australian distributor. The first shipment has cleared customs in Australia and the second shipment valued at $140,000 is on route from the company's Pitt Meadows, British Columbia facilities.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Naturally Splendid" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_vfxfkxs9/Naturally-Splendid-Enterprises-TSXVNSP-Now-shipping-its-NATERA-branded-products-to-a-significant-Australian-distributor

On November 12, 2017, it is expected that defined regions of Australia will approve hemp products for human consumption. In classic first mover style, in anticipation of this event, Naturally Splendid has been pro-active in securing additional special permits allowing for the shipment of hemp products prior to this proposed date. The company has formed a strategic alliance with its new Australian distributor, which has eight wholly owned subsidiaries, representing several thousand points of sale, including the retail, food service, and practitioner markets.

Craig Goodwin, President, stated: "This is a historic point in the global expansion of the hemp market. We continue to see governments in many regions of the world revising their regulations to allow for commercial sale of consumer hemp products and their derivatives, thus creating significant revenue opportunities for Naturally Splendid. Products derived from industrial hemp for food, cosmetics, skincare, pet nutrition and care, will continue to find new markets and Naturally Splendid is pleased to be a leader in expanding to new territories as we did in 2016 with South Korea."

Dave Eto, CEO, added: "In keeping with our strategy to invest in our branded products and away from bulk sales, we have invested four months of extensive work with our Australian distributor and navigated through regulatory obstacles resulting in the successful order to Australia and so begins our journey with Canadian hemp products throughout a country of 24.5 million people. We will also leverage other brands within the Naturally Splendid collection as sales progress."

In other markets, the company is awaiting final approval from Japanese authorities to distribute CBD formulated capsules, through an e-commerce campaign being managed by First Step Japan. In addition, Naturally Splendid has received an update from Ambarri Corp whose proprietary mouth-melt full spectrum hemp CBD tablets are being evaluated and tested, prior to being marketed in Japan and South Korea under the NATERA® CBD brand.

The company recently appointed Doug Mason to the Board of Directors. Doug holds senior management positions at a number of TSX Venture Exchange listed companies. During his 20 years as President and CEO of well-known beverage companies, including Clearly Canadian and Jolt Cola, Doug built a reputation for innovation and has been credited as one of the pioneers of the New Age Beverage category.

Doug Mason stated: "Since March of 2015 when I originally joined the Advisory Board, I have had an advantageous view of the IP, technologies and products that have been developed at Naturally Splendid, particularly as they relate to the functional and New Age beverage categories. I have been observing this beverage category as it pertains to hemp and cannabinoid extracts; most recently of course, through the transaction between Canopy Growth and Constellation. I bring an experienced perspective to companies through such avenues as creating proprietary formulations, and licensing opportunities for the company."

Naturally Splendid, a biotechnology and consumer products company, is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products. The company is building an expanding portfolio of patents and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp and non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications, including PawsitiveFX®, a line of topical pet care products.

The company continues to add to its product line with the recent acquisition of Prosnack Natural Foods, with its "ElevateMe™" lifestyle brand of healthy meal replacement products, which are distributed throughout North America.

The shares are trading at $0.175, and with 82 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $14.4 million.

For more information please visit the company's website www.naturallysplendid.com, or contact investor relations at 604-673-9573 or email info@naturallysplendid.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com