The Korean manufacturing giant posted a slight drop in revenue and profits for the third quarter ending September 30th, but expects to achieve total module shipments in the range of 5.5 GW to 5.7 GW for the full year 2017.

Hanwha Q Cells revenue for Q3 fell 6% to $543 million, from $577 million in the previous quarter and down 23.3% YoY from $707.8 million in Q3 2016.

Gross profit also fell to $63.2 million in Q3, from $67.2 million the previous quarter and $140.5 million in Q3 2016. Gross margin held steady QonQ at 11.6%, ...

